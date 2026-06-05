Karmelo Anthony trial consumed by race and self-defense, but hidden hurdle could be key: expert

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As testimony in the Karmelo Anthony murder trial resumes Monday, one Texas attorney says the case could ultimately turn less on the fatal confrontation itself and more on how jurors interpret questions of self-defense, race, any prior interactions between the teens and even the unique culture of high school track meets.

Anthony, who is accused of fatally stabbing fellow student Austin Metcalf during a confrontation at a Texas track meet last year, has pleaded not guilty and is arguing he acted in self-defense. The closely watched trial began last week amid intense public scrutiny and debate surrounding the case.

Prosecutors rested their case on Saturday after calling 21 witnesses. Anthony's defense moved for a directed verdict, but the judge denied the motion. His team called three witnesses Saturday, with testimony resuming Monday.

Larry Taylor, a former Texas prosecutor and longtime criminal defense attorney, told Fox News Digital that jurors will be tasked with evaluating far more than the physical evidence.

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"When it comes down to an issue like this, I'm pretty sure the guys are looking at, OK, what was the situation? Was he really in danger? Was he really fearful? Why did he have a knife? Why didn't he just get up and leave?" Taylor said.

Taylor noted that Texas self-defense laws could become a critical factor at trial.

"Did Karmelo really have a duty or obligation to retreat if he was being attacked?" he said. "It's happening in Texas. Are we not a stand-your-ground state?"

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The attorney also suggested race could become an unavoidable topic throughout the proceedings, particularly given the intense public debate surrounding the case.

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"We would be fooling ourselves if we said that certain areas of our state or certain cities were not more prone to be reactive ... especially when you have the polarization of black and white," Taylor said.

Taylor further predicted that jury selection — which included no Black jurors — could face scrutiny if the defense believes Black jurors were improperly excluded from the panel, potentially setting up future appellate challenges.

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Beyond the legal arguments, Taylor said jurors may need to be educated on something far more basic: how high school track meets actually work.

A longtime track coach who said he competed in the sport in college, Taylor pushed back on suggestions that athletes from rival schools would not know one another or interact regularly.

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"I've been coaching track for 30 years. I ran track in college and it is extremely common for people to develop relationships with people from other schools that they compete against," he said.

According to Taylor, understanding those dynamics could become important if attorneys seek to establish whether Anthony and the Metcalf brothers had prior interactions before the fatal encounter. Taylor said track meets often last for hours, with athletes from different schools spending significant time around one another throughout the day.

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"I think probably four or five, if not more, of the jurors have no idea what happens at a track meet," Taylor said.

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Taylor also pushed back on claims that athletes from competing schools would have had little reason to know one another, arguing that friendships and familiarity across teams are commonplace.

He further suggested that allegations regarding prior interactions between Anthony and the Metcalf brothers could become relevant if introduced at trial. Claims that Anthony had previously been bullied, which have circulated publicly but been disputed, could bolster a self-defense argument if supported by evidence, he said.

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Another question likely to be scrutinized by jurors is why Anthony allegedly had a knife at the track meet. Taylor said that issue cannot simply be assumed away and will require explanation from the defense.

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"That is going to have to be explained for this jury," he said.

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Taylor noted that athletes sometimes carry small knives or tools to cut athletic tape, work on equipment or manage track spikes, though he stressed that Anthony's specific reason for possessing the knife would need to be established through testimony and evidence.

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The attorney also pushed back on criticism surrounding fundraising efforts for Anthony's legal defense. While the defendant's supporters have raised significant sums through online fundraising platforms, Taylor argued that mounting a vigorous defense in a serious felony case requires substantial resources.

"He is fighting literally for his life," Taylor said, noting that expert witnesses, investigators and trial preparation can quickly become costly.

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As both sides prepare for another week of testimony, Taylor believes the case remains difficult to predict.

"It's a box of chocolates," he said. "You are absolutely not sure what you're going to get."