New Jersey police tackle, arrest multiple anti-ICE agitators on another tense night outside detention facility

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A weeks-long standoff between protesters and police led to more arrests again Sunday outside Delaney Hall, the New Jersey immigration detention center targeted by political activists seeking to rile up unrest for their open-borders agenda.

Protesters obstructing the passage of vehicles outside the gates were fought back off the street and in some instances tackled and arrested after clashing with Newark Police Department officers who had shouted repeated orders to "back up," a video posted online showed.

One activist appeared to be holding his head after he fell back after getting too close to arresting officers. He then proceeded to continue filming at a safer distance, apparently without serious injury.

Six were arrested Saturday night into Sunday morning on charges of rioting/failure to disperse, including two repeat offenders, according to Newark Public Safety Director Emanuel Miranda's office.

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"These arrests were made after the suspects were observed committing property damage and blocking the entrance of Delaney Hall," Miranda said. "At that point, an unlawful assembly was ordered, as blocking the entrance is a public safety hazard that puts everyone, including the detainees, in danger."

"These individuals refused to comply," Miranda added.

Allison Wuu, 19, of Fort Collins, Colorado, and Lucas Jimenez, 18, of Hoboken, New Jersey, were also arrested June 1, while four new rioters were charged Sunday: Drew Larsen, 28, of Brooklyn, New York; Solomon Dunston, 30, of Bordentown, New Jersey; Rayaan Baywa, 22, of Riverside, Connecticut; and Julianna Wurst, 19, of Old Bridge, New Jersey.

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Each faces a charge of rioting/failure to disperse and is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Protests outside the gates have shown activists pummeling cars, impeding the exits and in some cases getting hurled out of the way after collisions with vehicles attempting to speed away from the violent activists.

"No one has the right to come into our city, destroy personal property, or incite violence," Miranda wrote on social media. "Think twice before coming to Newark with any other agenda than to protest peacefully."

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Fox News Digital reached out to Miranda's office for further comment on Sunday night's activity.

"The ones who we are charging with crimes, the ones that, you know, they go from protesting to criminal activity, insulting our officers and damaging government property: Most of them from out of state," Border czar Tom Homan told "FOX & Friends" on Monday.

"Look, these are paid protesters. We've got facial recognition of people from Portland, they're at Portland riots, and many from Minnesota. This is a well-planned, established thing they're doing," Homan continued. "This isn't homegrown. There's a lot of there's a lot of local people there to protest peacefully, and they certainly can do that. But the violence, majority of violence, not all of it, the majority is coming from an out of town people."

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A reported "hunger strike" has been ongoing since May 23 by illegal alien detainees over their accommodations, but Fox News has reported that detainee purchases of snacks at the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention center have spiked during the time of the alleged activist fasting.

"The fact is, we’re giving them the calories they want," Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said last week. "This isn’t Holiday Inn."

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Since the activists' standoff with law enforcement, there have been about 90 arrests.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.