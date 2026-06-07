All 12 victims stable after shooting near festival as Toledo police pursue multiple leads

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Toledo, Ohio police said Monday that all 12 victims wounded in a mass shooting near the Ohio city's annual Old West End Festival are now in stable condition as investigators continue searching for those responsible.

Authorities said the victims, who range in age from 14 to 61, continue to improve after Saturday's shooting, which investigators believe involved at least two gunmen who were likely firing at each other. Police have not identified a motive or released suspect descriptions as the investigation remains ongoing.

"Investigators continue to make progress and are following multiple leads in connection with Saturday's shooting near the Old West End Festival," police said in a post on X. "At this time, all 12 victims are reported to be in stable condition and continue to improve."

"The Toledo Police Department appreciates the assistance and cooperation received thus far," the department added, noting that no arrests had been made.

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Police encouraged anyone with information who has not yet spoken with investigators to call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111, adding that tipsters may remain anonymous.

The Toledo Police Department said officers responded around 5:37 p.m. Saturday to a report of a shooting near Delaware Avenue and Glenwood Avenue, close to the Old West End Festival.

Upon arrival, officers discovered multiple victims suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

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Deputy Chief Joseph Heffernan said during a news conference that investigators believe at least two gunmen were involved in the shooting.

"They were probably shooting at each other," Heffernan said.

Heffernan lamented that the shooting disrupted a longtime community tradition.

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"It's just a shame, you know, a few people, for whatever reason, going through their heads, decide to disrupt something that has been a beloved community event for many, many, many years," Heffernan said.

"We had the security in place, just so that something like this wouldn't happen and unfortunately, best laid plans, it happened anyway," he added.

Investigative Lt. Dan Gerken described the violence as unprecedented for the annual festival.

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"As far as violence, this is over the top," Gerken said.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said he was confident investigators would identify those responsible for what he described as a "senseless" crime.

"I am deeply concerned about the situation in Toledo tonight," read the Republican governor’s post. "Summer festivals should be safe spaces for families to spend time together without fear of violence."

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"Fran and I are praying for everyone impacted by the incident at the Old West End Festival, and we are confident that law enforcement will locate the suspects involved in this senseless crime," he added.

Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz also expressed confidence the city would recover from the violence.

"Toledo has faced more adversity over the years than most cities, and our citizens always rally together and pull through," the mayor wrote on X. "This will be no exception."

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The mayor said Americans "should never shrug our shoulders" or accept such violence "as the price of living in a free society."

"Toledo is resilient & it will emerge stronger because of the unity we show in this moment – and because of the brave men & women of @Toledo_PD & @ToledoFire, whose swift actions today saved lives. Let’s pray for them tonight as we also pray for our city and country," he wrote.

Fox News Digital's Stephen Sorace and Michael Sinkewicz contributed to this report.