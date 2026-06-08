Florida deputy drags 'unresponsive' beachgoer from ocean in dramatic rescue

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The Volusia Sheriff's Office in Florida shared harrowing footage of the rescue of a woman from the ocean at New Smyrna Beach on Saturday.

The footage, which appears to be from an officer's body camera, shows an officer charge into the shallow water and begin pulling the unresponsive woman from the water.

Once the officer began dragging the woman to safety, it appeared that another individual stepped in to help the officer move her.

"This morning, at 10:15 a.m., deputies were flagged down for a swimmer in distress in the ocean in New Smyrna Beach. Deputy Gourley quickly located the victim in the water floating face down and pulled her to shore. The woman was unresponsive and without a pulse. Deputy Gourley and Deputy Manhart immediately began CPR and were able to revive the 68-year-old woman," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.

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"Beach Safety arrived on scene and continued life-saving measures. The victim was transported to the hospital in stable condition," they added.

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The sheriff's office's social media post indicated that the deputies involved in the incident will be awarded.

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"This serves as a powerful reminder that alert beachgoers, like those who spotted the woman and quickly alerted deputies, can make all the difference. Life-saving awards are forthcoming for the deputies involved for their heroic actions," the post concluded.