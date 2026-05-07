Prosecutors say Charlotte train stabbing case won't be dismissed regardless of competency ruling

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Federal prosecutors and defense attorneys are now aligned in pushing forward a competency determination for the man accused of a brutal killing aboard a Charlotte light rail train, according to new court filings submitted Thursday.

The filings mark a significant turn in the federal case against Decarlos Dejuan Brown Jr., 34, who is charged in the 2025 stabbing death of Iryna Zarutska, a 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee attacked on the city’s Lynx Blue Line.

A Bureau of Prisons evaluation concluded Brown is not competent to stand trial at this time after what prosecutors described as an extensive review that included interviews, medical records and direct observation over multiple sessions.

Federal officials said the evaluation also found Brown could likely be restored to competency with treatment.

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Brown’s attorneys are asking the court to formally declare him incompetent and commit him to a secure federal medical facility, arguing his mental illness leaves him unable to understand the legal proceedings, make rational decisions about his case or work with his defense team.

They point to findings from federal examiners that Brown lacks a factual understanding of the legal system and cannot assist his lawyers because of his condition.

If a judge agrees, federal law requires that Brown be transferred into the custody of the attorney general for hospitalization and treatment at a specialized facility.

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Prosecutors said that treatment period can last up to four months initially, with additional time possible if doctors determine there is a substantial probability he can be restored to competency. They added that treatment could include medication, including involuntary medication under certain legal standards.

Even if Brown is ruled incompetent, the case would not be dismissed. Prosecutors emphasized that a finding of incompetence would not end the case but would instead trigger a process aimed at restoring Brown’s competency so proceedings can continue.

He would remain in custody and could still face trial if his condition improves. Brown is charged under a federal statute involving violence on a mass transportation system, a crime that carries the possibility of life in prison or the death penalty.

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The federal developments come after Brown was already ruled incapable to proceed in his North Carolina state murder case, delaying that prosecution for months and drawing sharp criticism from some lawmakers.

Rep. Mark Harris, R-N.C., reacted to the earlier ruling by writing, "This is DESPICABLE. Iryna deserves JUSTICE. She was MURDERED. So why is the system FAILING her?"

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He also criticized what he described as pro-crime policies in Democrat-run cities.

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Brown is accused of carrying out a sudden and deadly attack on Aug. 22, 2025, when prosecutors say he boarded the Lynx Blue Line, sat behind Zarutska and within minutes pulled a knife and stabbed her multiple times in the neck without warning.

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Passengers fled the train as the attack unfolded. Zarutska died at the scene, and Brown was arrested shortly afterward.

Court filings describe a long history of severe mental illness, with Brown experiencing persistent delusions that a "material" inside his body was controlling his movements, something he referred to as a "Body Emergency." His attorneys say those delusions are constant despite repeated attempts to seek help.

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The case has drawn national attention and intensified scrutiny of how the justice system handles defendants with serious mental illness, particularly in cases involving prior arrests and warning signs.

Zarutska’s death also helped prompt the passage of Iryna’s Law in North Carolina, which tightened bail rules and increased oversight of defendants considered a risk to public safety.

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A federal judge will determine the issue at a competency hearing.

Fox News Digital's Julia Bonavita contributed to this report.