Minnesota fraud suspect who jumped from building is arrested, FBI says

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A Minnesota suspect accused of perpetrating fraud was captured after fleeing from law enforcement, according to FBI Director Kash Patel.

"After today’s interagency press conference announcing 15 public healthcare fraud indictments in Minnesota, the below subject who fled when FBI executed today’s raid - Muhammad Omar - has now been arrested," Patel announced in a Thursday post on X.

FBI Co-Deputy Director Christopher Raia had said during a news conference on Thursday that an individual fled after leaping from a fourth-story balcony.

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"He is charged with healthcare fraud (18 U.S.C. § 1349, 18 U.S.C. § 1347) involving a Housing Stabilization Services company - with fraudulent claims for services not provided and diverting the proceeds for personal benefit," Patel's post stated regarding Omar. "Subject was located arrested within 2 hours."

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"Muhammad Abdulqadir Omar, 32, of Roseville, Minnesota, and Ibrahim Bashir Abdi, 25, of Minneapolis, Minnesota, were charged by indictment with one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud and four counts of health care fraud in connection with a scheme to submit $3.3 million in fraudulent claims to the Housing Stabilization Services (HSS) Program of Minnesota Medicaid, of which approximately $3.2 million was paid," according to the Justice Department.

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"As alleged in the indictment, Omar and Abdi co-owned and operated North Home Health Care LLC (NHHC) and Omar individually owned South Home Health Care LLC (SHHC). Omar and Abdi, through NHHC and SHHC, submitted claims to the HSS Program for services that they did not provide and for more services than were actually provided to Medicaid recipients. Omar and Abdi then created records falsifying the services that they claimed to have provided to Medicaid recipients and provided those records to insurers to justify their fraudulent claims," the DOJ asserted.