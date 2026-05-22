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Minnesota Fraud Exposed

Minnesota fraud suspect who jumped from building is arrested, FBI says

Muhammad Abdulqadir Omar allegedly jumped from balcony before being arrested within hours of indictment

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
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DOJ charges 15 tied to Minnesota fraud scandal Video

DOJ charges 15 tied to Minnesota fraud scandal

Fox News senior correspondent Mike Tobin reports on the Justice Department charging 15 people in connection to $90 million in a Minnesota fraud case.

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A Minnesota suspect accused of perpetrating fraud was captured after fleeing from law enforcement, according to FBI Director Kash Patel.

"After today’s interagency press conference announcing 15 public healthcare fraud indictments in Minnesota, the below subject who fled when FBI executed today’s raid - Muhammad Omar - has now been arrested," Patel announced in a Thursday post on X.

FBI Co-Deputy Director Christopher Raia had said during a news conference on Thursday that an individual fled after leaping from a fourth-story balcony.

DOJ CHARGES 15 IN 'SHOCKING' $90M MINNESOTA FRAUD SCHEMES; FEEDING OUR FUTURE 'RINGLEADER' SENTENCED

Minnesota Medicaid fraud suspect Muhammad Abdulqadir Omar fleeing FBI in surveillance video

Minnesota Medicaid fraud suspect Muhammad Abdulqadir Omar is seen fleeing FBI agents in surveillance video released by the Justice Department. Omar is wanted for an alleged $3.3 million scheme involving fraudulent Medicaid claims through two home health care companies before disappearing as agents moved in a DOJ fraud crackdown. (Department of Justice)

FBI Co-Deputy Director Christopher Raia

Federal Bureau of Investigations Co-Deputy Director Christopher Raia addresses media to announce actions for combating fraud in Minnesota at the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Minnesota on May 21, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minn. (David Berding/Getty Images)

"He is charged with healthcare fraud (18 U.S.C. § 1349, 18 U.S.C. § 1347) involving a Housing Stabilization Services company - with fraudulent claims for services not provided and diverting the proceeds for personal benefit," Patel's post stated regarding Omar. "Subject was located arrested within 2 hours."

MINNESOTA FRAUD MASTERMIND GETS NEARLY 42 YEARS IN PRISON IN MASSIVE $250M 'FEEDING OUR FUTURE' SCHEME

FBI Director Kash Patel

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Kash Patel prepares to testify for a Senate Committee on Appropriations, Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies hearing in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on May 12, 2026 in Washington, D.C. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

"Muhammad Abdulqadir Omar, 32, of Roseville, Minnesota, and Ibrahim Bashir Abdi, 25, of Minneapolis, Minnesota, were charged by indictment with one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud and four counts of health care fraud in connection with a scheme to submit $3.3 million in fraudulent claims to the Housing Stabilization Services (HSS) Program of Minnesota Medicaid, of which approximately $3.2 million was paid," according to the Justice Department.

OWNER OF DAYCARE IN VIRAL NICK SHIRLEY VIDEO CHARGED IN $4.6M DAYCARE FRAUD SCHEME, PROSECUTORS SAY

Minnesota Medicaid fraud suspect seen fleeing FBI is wanted for $3.3M scheme Video

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"As alleged in the indictment, Omar and Abdi co-owned and operated North Home Health Care LLC (NHHC) and Omar individually owned South Home Health Care LLC (SHHC). Omar and Abdi, through NHHC and SHHC, submitted claims to the HSS Program for services that they did not provide and for more services than were actually provided to Medicaid recipients. Omar and Abdi then created records falsifying the services that they claimed to have provided to Medicaid recipients and provided those records to insurers to justify their fraudulent claims," the DOJ asserted.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

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