Video captures gasoline, flames and chaos during illegal street takeover

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A quiet evening in a Norfolk, Virginia, neighborhood erupted into fiery chaos on Sunday during a terrifying street takeover.

A crowd of people was seen taking over an intersection and possibly starting fires. One person could be seen with what appeared to be a flamethrower.

One person was arrested following the fiery fiasco. Isaiah Duncan-Simmons, 19, from Virginia Beach was booked and charged with disorderly conduct and careless damage of property by fire.

Norfolk Police confirmed to Fox News Digital that the agency received numerous calls for service for "a large gathering of people and cars speeding and driving recklessly at the intersection," police said.

GET BREAKING NEWS BY EMAIL

The fiery madness happened Sunday around 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Redgate Avenue and Greenway Court in the West Ghent neighborhood.

FIERY CHAOS AT FLORIDA INTERSECTION HAS SHERIFF'S OFFICE SEARCHING FOR DOZENS OF SUSPECTS

In the video, someone is seen wearing a mask and holding up the possible flamethrower and aiming it overhead with flames spewing into the air. In another section of the clip, someone was seen holding what appeared to be a gas can and dumping gasoline everywhere with flames sparking immediately after.

FOLLOW US ON X

No injuries were reported.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

GET BREAKING NEWS BY EMAIL

This is not the first time Norfolk has seen a street takeover.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE US NEWS

WVEC-TV reported in March seven people were shot and seriously injured after an unauthorized gathering led to gunfire outside a shopping mall. That case is still under investigation.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

As for the West Ghent incident, Norfolk Police are asking the public to submit any video or photos of the event as they investigate.