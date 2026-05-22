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New York City

At least 16 injured, including 13 firefighters in Staten Island shipyard explosion: FDNY

A second alarm was transmitted before the blast tore through a metal building on the shipping docks

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
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A "major" explosion and fire at a Staten Island shipyard Friday afternoon left at least 16 people injured, including more than a dozen firefighters and first responders.

The New York City Fire Department (FDNY) confirmed to Fox News Digital that 16 people were taken to area hospitals.

The casualties include one civilian and two firefighters who suffered serious injuries, two firefighters with moderate injuries, and nine firefighters and two EMS workers who sustained minor injuries.

First responders were spotted near the scene of the explosion at a Staten Island, N.Y., shipyard Friday afternoon.

First responders were spotted near the scene of the explosion at a Staten Island, New York, shipyard Friday afternoon. (WNYW)

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The incident unfolded when authorities received a call at 3:27 p.m. local time reporting workers trapped in a confined space at 3075 Richmond Terrace, between Lockman and Andros avenues.

When first responders arrived, they found a fire burning in the basement of a 150-by-150-foot metal building situated at the back of the shipping docks.

A second alarm was transmitted at 4:08 p.m., and just 11 minutes later, a "major explosion" tore through the site at 4:19 p.m.

Scene of explosion with firefighters/EMS

More than a dozen firefighters and EMS personnel were injured during the explosion at a Staten Island, N.Y., shipyard on Friday. (WNYW)

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The blast triggered a massive emergency response, with the FDNY deploying 68 units and 212 fire and EMS personnel to combat the blaze.

FDNY operations remain ongoing. New York City HazMat teams, the Department of Buildings (DOB) and the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) were notified.

New York Attorney General Letitia James reacted to the tragedy on X, noting she is praying for everyone injured in the fire.

Scene of explosion

New York City Fire Department officials confirmed at least 16 people were injured in the explosion. (WNYW)

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"I’m praying for the @FDNY firefighters and everyone injured after the explosion in Staten Island today," James wrote in a post. "Thank you to the FDNY for their swift response and for protecting New Yorkers everyday."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.

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