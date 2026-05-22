At least 16 injured, including 13 firefighters in Staten Island shipyard explosion: FDNY

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A "major" explosion and fire at a Staten Island shipyard Friday afternoon left at least 16 people injured, including more than a dozen firefighters and first responders.

The New York City Fire Department (FDNY) confirmed to Fox News Digital that 16 people were taken to area hospitals.

The casualties include one civilian and two firefighters who suffered serious injuries, two firefighters with moderate injuries, and nine firefighters and two EMS workers who sustained minor injuries.

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The incident unfolded when authorities received a call at 3:27 p.m. local time reporting workers trapped in a confined space at 3075 Richmond Terrace, between Lockman and Andros avenues.

When first responders arrived, they found a fire burning in the basement of a 150-by-150-foot metal building situated at the back of the shipping docks.

A second alarm was transmitted at 4:08 p.m., and just 11 minutes later, a "major explosion" tore through the site at 4:19 p.m.

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The blast triggered a massive emergency response, with the FDNY deploying 68 units and 212 fire and EMS personnel to combat the blaze.

FDNY operations remain ongoing. New York City HazMat teams, the Department of Buildings (DOB) and the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) were notified.

New York Attorney General Letitia James reacted to the tragedy on X, noting she is praying for everyone injured in the fire.

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"I’m praying for the @FDNY firefighters and everyone injured after the explosion in Staten Island today," James wrote in a post. "Thank you to the FDNY for their swift response and for protecting New Yorkers everyday."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.