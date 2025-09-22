Charlotte light-rail stabbing murder spurs landmark criminal justice reform from North Carolina Republicans

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

North Carolina Republican leaders plan to put forward a criminal justice reform package to roll back what they call "soft-on-crime" policies, which they argue led to last month’s murder of a young Ukrainian woman in Charlotte by a mentally disturbed man.

The unprovoked stabbing of Iryna Zarutska led North Carolina Senate President Phil Berger to spearhead the effort, announced Monday.

"Iryna should still be alive. She should be thriving and enjoying time with her family and friends," said Berger, R-Reidsville.

"We cannot let North Carolina be held hostage by woke, weak-on-crime policies and court officials who prioritize criminals over justice for victims. We are also taking steps to revive the death penalty for those who commit the most heinous crimes."

The package, dubbed "Iryna’s Law," cracks down on lax provisions in pretrial release or bail policies – as alleged suspect Decarlos Brown Jr. had a lengthy, violent rap sheet.

House Speaker Destin Hall, R-Lenoir, added in a statement that residents deserve to live without fear of criminals being "cycled in and out" of the criminal justice system.

Hall said Iryna’s Law would eliminate cashless bail, "hold magistrates accountable" for lapses in judgment and set new standards for mental health evaluations to be administered to suspects.

"We will simply not tolerate policies that allow violent offenders back onto our streets to commit more crimes and jeopardize public safety," Hall said.

While curbing some of the judges’ discretion, the package in turn allows jurists to impose GPS monitoring and conditional bond for a "new category" of violent offenses.

Electronic monitoring and house arrest are heavily weighted as options for certain recidivist offenders.

Death penalty appeals would also be required to be adjudicated within two years of filing rather than allowing them to fester in the judicial system.

Magistrates and judges who violate the policies in Iryna’s Law could face suspension or removal if recommended by a chief judge or by State Supreme Court Chief Justice Paul Newby, a Republican from Asheboro who won the most recent nonpartisan election.

Fox News Digital reached out to North Carolina Democratic Gov. Josh Stein for comment on the legislation but did not hear back by press time.