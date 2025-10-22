Charlotte man charged with Iryna Zarutska’s killing could face death penalty

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The man accused of murdering Iryna Zarutska faces federal charges that could result in the death penalty, according to new reports.

Decarlos Brown Jr., 34, who was accused of fatally stabbing the Ukrainian woman on a Charlotte light rail train, has been indicted by a federal grand jury, per ABC News.

On Wednesday, the jury charged Brown with violence against a railroad carrier and mass transportation system resulting in death, which is a capital offense under federal law.

The charges stem from the Aug. 22 killing of 23-year-old Zarutska, who was stabbed in what authorities have described as an unprovoked attack aboard the Lynx Blue Line light rail.

According to prosecutors and court documents, surveillance video shows Zarutska entering the train car and sitting in front of Brown.

About four minutes later, Brown allegedly pulled a knife from his pocket and stabbed her three times from behind.

There appeared to be no prior interaction between the two before the attack, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by the outlet.

After the stabbing, Brown allegedly walked away while other passengers called for help.

Zarutska was pronounced dead at the scene, and responding officers arrested Brown minutes later on the light rail platform.

A pocketknife believed to be the murder weapon was also recovered nearby.

Records from the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction show Brown has a prior criminal history, including convictions for larceny, breaking and entering, and armed robbery.

He served five years in prison starting in 2015.

Zarutska had emigrated from Ukraine with her family and escaped the war there to start over in the U.S.