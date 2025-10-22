Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

North Carolina

Charlotte man charged with Iryna Zarutska’s killing could face death penalty

Decarlos Brown Jr. charged with violence against railroad carrier resulting in death after August stabbing

By Emma Bussey Fox News
North Carolina state lawmakers pass tough-on-crime bill in honor of Iryna Zarutska Video

North Carolina state lawmakers pass tough-on-crime bill in honor of Iryna Zarutska

Charlotte city council member Edwin B. Peacock, III reacts to the passing of 'Iryna's Law,' which cracks down on violent offenders.

The man accused of murdering Iryna Zarutska faces federal charges that could result in the death penalty, according to new reports.

Decarlos Brown Jr., 34, who was accused of fatally stabbing the Ukrainian woman on a Charlotte light rail train, has been indicted by a federal grand jury, per ABC News.

On Wednesday, the jury charged Brown with violence against a railroad carrier and mass transportation system resulting in death, which is a capital offense under federal law.

LEAVITT BLASTS 'MANY OUTLETS IN THIS ROOM' AT BRIEFING FOR FAILING TO COVER MURDER OF IRYNA ZARUTSKA

Iryna Zarutska

Ukrainian Iryna Zarutska came to the U.S. to escape war but was stabbed to death in Charlotte on Friday.  (Evgeniya Rush/GoFundMe)

The charges stem from the Aug. 22 killing of 23-year-old Zarutska, who was stabbed in what authorities have described as an unprovoked attack aboard the Lynx Blue Line light rail.

According to prosecutors and court documents, surveillance video shows Zarutska entering the train car and sitting in front of Brown. 

About four minutes later, Brown allegedly pulled a knife from his pocket and stabbed her three times from behind. 

VICTIM OF RANDOM TRAIN STABBING EMBRACED AMERICAN DREAM, ‘COULD HAVE TAKEN THE WORLD BY STORM,’ NEIGHBORS SAY

Iryna Zarutska pictured moments before her death cowering in her seat on a Charlotte commuter train

Iryna Zarutska cowers as her attacker towers over her. (NewsNation via Charlotte Area Transit System)

There appeared to be no prior interaction between the two before the attack, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by the outlet.

After the stabbing, Brown allegedly walked away while other passengers called for help. 

Zarutska was pronounced dead at the scene, and responding officers arrested Brown minutes later on the light rail platform

A pocketknife believed to be the murder weapon was also recovered nearby.

WHO IS IRYNA ZARUTSKA, UKRAINIAN REFUGEE KILLED IN CHARLOTTE TRAIN ATTACK?

Iryna Zarutska pictured on the left half of a split image, wearing a gray sweater with blonde hair over one shoulder. The right side shows a file photo of the Charlotte light rail

A side-by-side of Iryna Zarutska and a light rail platform in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Associated Press)

Records from the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction show Brown has a prior criminal history, including convictions for larceny, breaking and entering, and armed robbery. 

He served five years in prison starting in 2015.

Zarutska had emigrated from Ukraine with her family and escaped the war there to start over in the U.S.

Emma Bussey is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Before joining Fox, she worked at The Telegraph with the U.S. overnight team, across desks including foreign, politics, news, sport and culture. 
