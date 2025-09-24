Expand / Collapse search
North Carolina

North Carolina lawmakers pass 'Iryna's Law' to eliminate cashless bail after Charlotte train stabbing

Iryna's Law heads to Democratic governor's desk after 82-30 state House vote

Greg Norman By Greg Norman , Charles Creitz Fox News
North Carolina state lawmakers pass tough-on-crime bill in honor of Iryna Zarutska Video

North Carolina state lawmakers pass tough-on-crime bill in honor of Iryna Zarutska

Charlotte city council member Edwin B. Peacock, III reacts to the passing of 'Iryna's Law,' which cracks down on violent offenders.

North Carolina lawmakers passed a bill named "Iryna’s Law" in their effort to eliminate cashless bail in the wake of the fatal stabbing of a Ukrainian refugee in Charlotte last month. 

Iryna Zarutska was allegedly killed by suspect Decarlos Dejuan Brown Jr. on a light rail train on Aug. 22 in what investigators described as a random act of violence. He has been charged with first-degree murder. 

"Iryna’s Law" calls to "eliminate the condition to release a defendant on a written promise to appear," to "provide for a new procedure to have defendants with suspected mental health issues to be evaluated for involuntary commitment," and to "modify the laws related to pretrial release to provide stricter guidelines for defendants charged with violent offenses and defendants with extensive criminal histories," among other measures. 

The bill was passed by an 82-30 vote in the North Carolina House and heads to the desk of North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein, a Democrat, WBTV reported. 

CHARLOTTE LIGHT-RAIL STABBING MURDER SPURS LANDMARK CRIMINAL JUSTICE REFORM FROM NORTH CAROLINA REPUBLICANS 

Iryna Zarutska memorial

A memorial dedicated to Iryna Zarutska in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Sept. 11, 2025.   (Peter Zay/Anadolu via Getty Images)

"Iryna should still be alive. She should be thriving and enjoying time with her family and friends," said North Carolina Senate President Phil Berger, a Republican representing Reidsville. "We cannot let North Carolina be held hostage by woke, weak-on-crime policies and court officials who prioritize criminals over justice for victims. We are also taking steps to revive the death penalty for those who commit the most heinous crimes." 

State House Speaker Destin Hall, a Republican representing Lenoir, added in a statement that residents deserve to live without fear of criminals being "cycled in and out" of the criminal justice system

CONGRESS TO HOLD CRIME HEARING IN CHARLOTTE FOLLOWING DEADLY LIGHT RAIL ATTACK 

Iryna Zarutska curls up in fear

Iryna Zarutska curls up in fear as a man looms over her during a disturbing attack on a Charlotte, North Carolina, light rail train. (NewsNation via Charlotte Area Transit System)

"We will simply not tolerate policies that allow violent offenders back onto our streets to commit more crimes and jeopardize public safety," Hall said. 

While curbing some of the judges’ discretion, the package in turn allows jurists to impose GPS monitoring and conditional bond for a "new category" of violent offenses. 

Electronic monitoring and house arrest are heavily weighted as options for certain recidivist offenders. 

Booking photo of Decarlos Dejuan Brown

A booking photo of Decarlos Dejuan Brown Jr. taken on Aug. 28, 2025, days after the fatal light-rail stabbing of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska.  (Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO))

Death penalty appeals would also be required to be adjudicated within two years of filing rather than allowing them to fester in the judicial system. 

Fox News Digital’s Stepheny Price contributed to this report. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.
