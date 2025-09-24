North Carolina lawmakers pass 'Iryna's Law' to eliminate cashless bail after Charlotte train stabbing

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

North Carolina lawmakers passed a bill named "Iryna’s Law" in their effort to eliminate cashless bail in the wake of the fatal stabbing of a Ukrainian refugee in Charlotte last month.

Iryna Zarutska was allegedly killed by suspect Decarlos Dejuan Brown Jr. on a light rail train on Aug. 22 in what investigators described as a random act of violence. He has been charged with first-degree murder.

"Iryna’s Law" calls to "eliminate the condition to release a defendant on a written promise to appear," to "provide for a new procedure to have defendants with suspected mental health issues to be evaluated for involuntary commitment," and to "modify the laws related to pretrial release to provide stricter guidelines for defendants charged with violent offenses and defendants with extensive criminal histories," among other measures.

The bill was passed by an 82-30 vote in the North Carolina House and heads to the desk of North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein, a Democrat, WBTV reported.

"Iryna should still be alive. She should be thriving and enjoying time with her family and friends," said North Carolina Senate President Phil Berger, a Republican representing Reidsville. "We cannot let North Carolina be held hostage by woke, weak-on-crime policies and court officials who prioritize criminals over justice for victims. We are also taking steps to revive the death penalty for those who commit the most heinous crimes."

State House Speaker Destin Hall, a Republican representing Lenoir, added in a statement that residents deserve to live without fear of criminals being "cycled in and out" of the criminal justice system.

"We will simply not tolerate policies that allow violent offenders back onto our streets to commit more crimes and jeopardize public safety," Hall said.

While curbing some of the judges’ discretion, the package in turn allows jurists to impose GPS monitoring and conditional bond for a "new category" of violent offenses.

Electronic monitoring and house arrest are heavily weighted as options for certain recidivist offenders.

Death penalty appeals would also be required to be adjudicated within two years of filing rather than allowing them to fester in the judicial system.

