Police and Law Enforcement

Bodycam shows Charlotte train murder suspect's interaction with police months before Iryna Zarutska stabbing

Decarlos Brown Jr. called 911 himself to report a 'man-made material' was put in his body 'without permission' months before allegedly killing Zarutska

By Michael Sinkewicz Fox News
New bodycam footage released of Iryna Zarutska's accused killer Video

New bodycam footage released of Iryna Zarutska's accused killer

Fox News correspondent Marianne Rafferty reports on bodycam footage showing Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska’s alleged killer interacting with police officers on ‘Jesse Watters Primetime.’

Newly released bodycam footage shows Charlotte light rail murder suspect Decarlos Brown Jr. telling officers that a "man-made material" was controlling his body months before he allegedly stabbed Iryna Zarutska to death.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department released footage on Tuesday of officers responding to a welfare check concerning Brown in January. Brown called 911 himself to report that a "man-made material" had been placed inside his body and was controlling him.

One officer at the scene questioned Brown, asking, "You think you got somebody inside controlling you?" 

Brown doubled down and said the material was placed inside him without his "permission or authorization," adding that it controls all of his bodily functions, including what he eats.

CHARLOTTE TRAIN STABBING SUSPECT'S BROTHER SAYS KILLING COULD HAVE BEEN 'PREVENTED'

Decarlos Brown Jr interaction with Charlotte police

The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department released bodycam footage from a January 2025 incident involving Decarlos Brown Jr., who is accused of killing a woman on a light rail train in August 2025. (Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department)

"I need you guys to investigate due to the fact that medic ain't got no test or scan to investigate what my body got exposed to," Brown said.

Brown could be seen in the bodycam footage explaining that he "woke up on the ground" and that "somebody did something to my body."

The incident took place months before Brown allegedly killed 23-year-old Zarutska on a LYNX Blue Line light rail in August. Authorities have described the violent stabbing attack as unprovoked.

TRAIN STABBING SUSPECT’S FAMILY HAS HISTORY OF CRIMES, RECORDS SHOW

Decarlos Brown January 2025 booking photo

Booking photo of DeCarlos Dejuan Brown Jr., taken Jan. 20, 2025, following his arrest in Mecklenburg County for misusing the 911 system. (Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO))

During the nearly 30-minute encounter, officers advised Brown to seek medical evaluation at a hospital. 

While officers were still at the scene, Brown placed a second 911 call requesting assistance. He was arrested and charged with misuse of the 911 system.

Brown told the officers that doctors had tried to diagnose him with schizophrenia, but that "they got it wrong."

"I’m mentally perfect," he added.

Despite Brown’s comments, CMPD said officers did not initiate an involuntary commitment because he did not verbalize intent to harm himself or others.

Decarlos Brown Jr. on Charlotte, North Carolina train

Decarlos Brown Jr. is accused of fatally stabbing Iryna Zarutska, a 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee, on a Charlotte light rail train on Aug. 22, 2025. (NewsNation via Charlotte Area Transit System)

North Carolina Department of Adult Correction records reveal that Brown has an extensive criminal record, including convictions for larceny, breaking and entering, and armed robbery.

He began a five-year prison sentence in 2015.

Michael Sinkewicz is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to michael.sinkewicz@fox.com
