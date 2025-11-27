Bodycam shows Charlotte train murder suspect's interaction with police months before Iryna Zarutska stabbing

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Newly released bodycam footage shows Charlotte light rail murder suspect Decarlos Brown Jr. telling officers that a "man-made material" was controlling his body months before he allegedly stabbed Iryna Zarutska to death.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department released footage on Tuesday of officers responding to a welfare check concerning Brown in January. Brown called 911 himself to report that a "man-made material" had been placed inside his body and was controlling him.

One officer at the scene questioned Brown, asking, "You think you got somebody inside controlling you?"

Brown doubled down and said the material was placed inside him without his "permission or authorization," adding that it controls all of his bodily functions, including what he eats.

CHARLOTTE TRAIN STABBING SUSPECT'S BROTHER SAYS KILLING COULD HAVE BEEN 'PREVENTED'

"I need you guys to investigate due to the fact that medic ain't got no test or scan to investigate what my body got exposed to," Brown said.

Brown could be seen in the bodycam footage explaining that he "woke up on the ground" and that "somebody did something to my body."

The incident took place months before Brown allegedly killed 23-year-old Zarutska on a LYNX Blue Line light rail in August. Authorities have described the violent stabbing attack as unprovoked.

TRAIN STABBING SUSPECT’S FAMILY HAS HISTORY OF CRIMES, RECORDS SHOW

During the nearly 30-minute encounter, officers advised Brown to seek medical evaluation at a hospital.

While officers were still at the scene, Brown placed a second 911 call requesting assistance. He was arrested and charged with misuse of the 911 system.

Brown told the officers that doctors had tried to diagnose him with schizophrenia, but that "they got it wrong."

"I’m mentally perfect," he added.

Despite Brown’s comments, CMPD said officers did not initiate an involuntary commitment because he did not verbalize intent to harm himself or others.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

North Carolina Department of Adult Correction records reveal that Brown has an extensive criminal record, including convictions for larceny, breaking and entering, and armed robbery.

He began a five-year prison sentence in 2015.