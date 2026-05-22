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Bakery owner found dead near lake shoreline as police launch homicide investigation: officials

Albert Itzkowitz was found with gunshot wounds to his neck and back along the Kissena Lake shoreline in Flushing

Adam Sabes By Adam Sabes Fox News
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New York City police have ruled the death of a kosher bakery owner found dead Monday as a homicide.

Albert Itzkowitz, 75, was found dead along the Kissena Lake shoreline Monday just before 5 p.m. with multiple gunshot wounds. His death was ruled a homicide Thursday, the New York Police Department announced.

A police spokesperson told Fox News Digital that no arrests have been made.

It's unclear how long Itzkowitz had been there before police found him along the shoreline.

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Itzkowitz posing for a picture

Itzkowitz was found with multiple gunshot wounds on Monday, according to police. (NYPD)

Crime Stoppers offered a reward of up to $3,500 for information that could help solve the killing.

According to Yeshiva World News, Itzkowitz was the owner of G&I Bakery on Main Street before it shut down. The outlet reported that Itzkowitz's wife died three weeks ago. There isn't a cause of death publicly listed for Itzkowitz's wife.

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An NYPD patrol vehicle is seen in Manhattan in a file photo. (Getty Images)

New York City Council Member James Gennaro said in a Facebook post he is "deeply saddened and horrified" by the killing of Itzkowitz.

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New York City Police Department logo on an officer's uniform.

A detailed view shows the New York City Police Department logo on an officer's uniform on Sept. 3, 2025. (Gardiner Anderson/New York Daily News/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

"This unspeakable violence in Kissena Park is an intolerable tragedy. No one should fear for their safety while enjoying our parks or walking in our neighborhoods," Gennaro said. "I have been in contact with the NYPD at the highest levels about this murder, and I have been assured that all possible resources have been deployed on this case in order to bring the perpetrator(s) to justice as soon as possible."

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People with information about the incident are asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

Adam Sabes is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.

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