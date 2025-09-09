America’s commuters under siege as violent transit crimes endanger blue cities

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The killing of a commuter aboard a North Carolina train is the latest act of violence affecting the United States’ public transit systems, as reports of other attacks continue to alarm riders.

On Aug. 22, Iryna Zarutska, a 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee, finished a night of work at Zepeddie’s Pizzeria when she boarded a train in Charlotte to make her way home. Surveillance video shows Zarutska, still in her uniform, taking a seat in front of a man wearing a red hoodie. Moments later, the man can be seen pulling out a knife and stabbing Zarutska to death.

Authorities have identified the suspected attacker as Decarlos Brown, who was arrested on a murder charge.

The attack sparked concern around the country, with the possibility of violence impacting low-income and middle-class Americans who rely on public transit concerning commuters.

"Transit violence disproportionately impacts low-income and middle-class Americans because they are the primary users," Lance LoRusso, founder of the Blue Line Lawyer Institute, told Fox News Digital. "Riders do not choose their fellow passengers and have no choice but to accept a seat next to someone who may cause them concern. The open access and utility of a mass transit system requires that anyone can ride."

"Therefore, all travelers are limited in their self-defense and protection strategies. For example, a person can choose not to share a city cab with another passenger, but has no such option on a city bus or train, and may have limited options should they become involved in a potentially dangerous scenario."

In recent years, numerous high-profile attacks have made national headlines, forcing Americans to question if their daily commute could mean risking their lives.

Chicago police seek 5 suspects after man is beaten, robbed on train

Last month, Chicago police announced they are searching for five suspects wanted for their alleged involvement in an attack that left one person injured on the city’s Red Line train.

The incident occurred at around 7 a.m. on Aug. 13, when five individuals approached a passenger in the Loop, according to FOX 32 Chicago. The group allegedly beat the victim before taking his property, the outlet reported.

Chicago authorities have not released the condition of the victim, and have asked for the public’s help in identifying the five alleged attackers.

The incident comes just months after four people allegedly approached an elderly man on the CTA Red Line train before taking his belongings and beating him, FOX 32 reported.

The four suspects – two men and two women – are accused of stealing the senior citizen’s cellphone while he was riding the train. When the victim attempted to retrieve his belongings, the group allegedly battered the man before running off.

Details regarding the victim’s condition remain unknown, and authorities have asked for the public’s help in tracking down the four suspects.

Marine veteran found not guilty in NYC subway chokehold trial

Last year, Daniel Penny, 26, was acquitted by a New York City jury after facing charges of second-degree manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide in the 2023 subway chokehold death of Jordan Neely.

The incident made national headlines after Neely, a 30-year-old homeless man who had been diagnosed with schizophrenia, barged onto an uptown F train and began threatening passengers on May 1, 2023. Penny, an architecture student and Marine veteran, intervened in an attempt to protect the riders, with bystander video showing Penny holding Neely in a chokehold on the floor of the train.

Witness Ivette Rosario, a 19-year-old student, testified in Penny’s trial that Neely shouted that someone would "die that day."

"I got scared by the tone that he was saying it," she said. "I have seen situations, but not like that."

Penny was subsequently tried and acquitted in 2024 in what became a hallmark case surrounding the dangers facing commuters on public transit and bystanders’ duty to react when law enforcement is not present.

"A person on a transit system placed in a violent or threatening situation may be limited in their ability to defend themselves or even escape an attacker," LoRusso said. "Even other passengers may not be able to assist or summon help [for] a victim or potential victim."



"The safety of transit system users may vary widely across the system and according to the time of day or day of the week," he added. "Although the high presence of users is often seen as a safety net and crime deterrent, horrible tragedies have occurred on crowded trains, buses and transit stations."

Los Angeles man stabbed on Metro G Line bus

A Los Angeles man was hospitalized in grave condition after being stabbed multiple times in the neck while riding the bus in North Hollywood, according to NBC4.

The incident occurred on Sept. 3, when two men riding the city’s Metro G Line bus became involved in a verbal argument, the outlet reported. According to witnesses, the altercation reportedly became physical when the alleged attacker pulled out a 4-inch pocket knife and stabbed the victim three times in the neck.

The suspect, identified as 23-year-old Logan Dunn, was taken into custody immediately after the attack. The victim was transported to the hospital in grave condition.

Authorities have not released an update on the victim’s condition or details on what led up to the argument.

The LAPD did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Boston man stabbed in neck on bus following verbal altercation

A 74-year-old Boston man was stabbed in the neck while riding a MBTA bus in September 2024, according to a news release from the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office.

Last year, police arrested Maalik Abdur-Rasheed after witness video showed him engaging in a verbal altercation with another rider while on a bus in Roxbury, the release said. In the video, Abdur-Rasheed can be seen lunging at the victim, according to prosecutors. A second video after the alleged attack shows the victim bleeding on the floor of the bus while the suspect exits the vehicle.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, and Abdur-Rasheed was taken into custody without incident.

At the time of the attack, Abdur-Rasheed was facing a pending case in Roxbury for allegedly stabbing a stranger in 2023.

Abdur-Rasheed was initially charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (knife) and assault to murder, stemming from the 2024 incident. He was ordered to be held without bail.

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Woman burned to death by illegal migrant in NYC subway attack

A New York City subway rider was killed after being set on fire while sleeping on a train in Brooklyn last year.

Debrina Kawam, 57, was asleep on a stationary F train at the Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue station when a man, later identified as Sebastian Zapeta, 33, allegedly approached her before pulling out a lighter and setting her clothes on fire. Surveillance video of the attack shows Kawam standing up while engulfed in flames.

Zapeta allegedly remained on the platform and sat on a bench just outside the train as police attempted to extinguish the flames. Kawam was pronounced dead at the scene.

Zapeta, a previously deported illegal immigrant from Guatemala, was taken into custody hours after the attack. He faces one count of first-degree murder, three counts of second-degree murder and one count of arson.

"This was malicious. A sleeping, vulnerable woman on our subway system," Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said at the time of the attack. "This act surprised many New Yorkers as they were getting ready to celebrate the holidays, but now New Yorkers are waking up and understanding that on the 22nd of this year, this happened. This was intentional and we hope to prove this."

If convicted, Zapeta would face life without the possibility of parole on the first-degree murder charge, with the second-degree murder charge carrying a potential sentence of 25 years to life, according to the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office.

Fox News Digital's Danielle Wallace, Michael Dorgan and Michael Ruiz contributed to this report.