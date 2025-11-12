Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Charlotte, Raleigh, Piedmont

SEE IT: Video shows Charlotte train stabbing suspect before attack and minutes before arrest

Charlotte police video shows officers detaining suspect after Iryna Zarutska killed on light rail

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Iryna Zarutska's accused killer seen exiting train Video

Iryna Zarutska's accused killer seen exiting train

Decarlos Brown Jr. is accused of stabbing 23-year-old Iryna Zarutska on the Lynx Blue Line, in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department)

The following story contains details, descriptions and images of violence that may be disturbing to some readers. Viewer discretion is advised.

Newly obtained surveillance video shows suspect Decarlos Dejuan Brown Jr. pacing on the platform and boarding a Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) light rail train shortly before the fatal stabbing of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska, 23, and later exiting the train and being taken into custody by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers.

The videos, obtained by Fox News Digital through Freedom of Information Act requests to the Charlotte Area Transit System and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, captured Brown, 34, before and after the random attack of Zarutska, a Ukrainian refugee, on Aug. 22. 

CHARLOTTE TRAIN STABBING 911 AUDIO RELEASED OF DEADLY ATTACK ON IRYNA ZARUTSKA

Iryna Zarutska curls up in fear

Iryna Zarutska curls up in fear as a man looms over her during a disturbing attack on a Charlotte, N.C., light rail train. (NewsNation via Charlotte Area Transit System)

Decarlos Brown Jr. seen at Lynx Blue Line train station in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Decarlos Brown Jr. is seen at a station for the Lynx Blue Line in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Aug. 22, 2025.  (Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department,)

Surveillance shows suspect before and after the fatal attack

In one clip, Brown is seen entering the Blue Line’s inbound train, dressed in a black T-shirt, jeans and carrying a red sweatshirt. He can be seen pacing back and forth on the platform before boarding the train.

In another clip, he is captured exiting the train, carrying the same red sweatshirt in his arms as he walks along the platform. 

WATCH THE ARREST:

WATCH: Iryna Zarutska's accused killer arrested at Charlotte train station Video

Police video captures search and arrest

Additional video from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police shows a group of officers arriving at the CATS platform and quickly swarming Brown and taking him into custody. Prior to the officers' arrival, Brown is seen pacing near the light-rail tracks, his right hand wrapped in cloth. Officers approach with weapons drawn, ordering him to the ground.

Brown was detained without incident and provided medical attention before being taken into custody.

LISTEN TO THE 911 CALLS: 

Frantic 911 calls made after Charlotte train murder Video

Graphic details from 911 calls

Fox News Digital previously obtained audio of five frantic 911 calls made in the immediate aftermath of the stabbing.

In one, a caller tells dispatchers, "This man f------ stabbed her for no reason."

Another caller pleads, "There’s a lady on the ground. She’s bleeding a lot. I don’t think she’s responsive."

Witnesses described "a lot of blood" and feared the victim "was stabbed in the carotid [artery]."

TRAIN STABBING SUSPECT MAKES CLAIMS ABOUT DEADLY ATTACK IN JAILHOUSE CALL

Booking photo of Decarlos Brown

Booking photo of Decarlos Dejuan Brown Jr., taken Aug. 28, 2025, days after the fatal light-rail stabbing of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska.  (Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO))

According to police and court records, officers responding to the Lynx Blue Line near 1821 Camden Road found Zarutska unresponsive with three stab wounds to the middle of her throat. She was pronounced dead at 10:05 p.m.

Brown was treated for a hand injury and later booked on charges of first-degree murder.

Iryna Zarutska

Ukrainian Iryna Zarutska came to the U.S. to escape war but was stabbed to death in Charlotte. (Evgeniya Rush/GoFundMe)

Federal prosecutors also charged him with violence against a mass transportation system resulting in death.

"Iryna Zarutska had likely taken that train ride many times before," James Barnacle Jr., the FBI Charlotte Special Agent in Charge, said in a statement after the federal charge was filed in September. "She was probably tired after a day at work and just wanted to go home, but tragically she never made it."

