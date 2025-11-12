SEE IT: Video shows Charlotte train stabbing suspect before attack and minutes before arrest

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The following story contains details, descriptions and images of violence that may be disturbing to some readers. Viewer discretion is advised.

Newly obtained surveillance video shows suspect Decarlos Dejuan Brown Jr. pacing on the platform and boarding a Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) light rail train shortly before the fatal stabbing of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska, 23, and later exiting the train and being taken into custody by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers.

The videos, obtained by Fox News Digital through Freedom of Information Act requests to the Charlotte Area Transit System and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, captured Brown, 34, before and after the random attack of Zarutska, a Ukrainian refugee, on Aug. 22.

Surveillance shows suspect before and after the fatal attack

In one clip, Brown is seen entering the Blue Line’s inbound train, dressed in a black T-shirt, jeans and carrying a red sweatshirt. He can be seen pacing back and forth on the platform before boarding the train.

In another clip, he is captured exiting the train, carrying the same red sweatshirt in his arms as he walks along the platform.

Police video captures search and arrest

Additional video from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police shows a group of officers arriving at the CATS platform and quickly swarming Brown and taking him into custody. Prior to the officers' arrival, Brown is seen pacing near the light-rail tracks, his right hand wrapped in cloth. Officers approach with weapons drawn, ordering him to the ground.

Brown was detained without incident and provided medical attention before being taken into custody.

Graphic details from 911 calls

Fox News Digital previously obtained audio of five frantic 911 calls made in the immediate aftermath of the stabbing.

In one, a caller tells dispatchers, "This man f------ stabbed her for no reason."

Another caller pleads, "There’s a lady on the ground. She’s bleeding a lot. I don’t think she’s responsive."

Witnesses described "a lot of blood" and feared the victim "was stabbed in the carotid [artery]."

According to police and court records, officers responding to the Lynx Blue Line near 1821 Camden Road found Zarutska unresponsive with three stab wounds to the middle of her throat. She was pronounced dead at 10:05 p.m.

Brown was treated for a hand injury and later booked on charges of first-degree murder.

Federal prosecutors also charged him with violence against a mass transportation system resulting in death.

"Iryna Zarutska had likely taken that train ride many times before," James Barnacle Jr., the FBI Charlotte Special Agent in Charge, said in a statement after the federal charge was filed in September. "She was probably tired after a day at work and just wanted to go home, but tragically she never made it."