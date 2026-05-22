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Rape

Colombian national sentenced to 25 years for raping, impregnating 12-year-old girl in Missouri

Brayanne Escobar-Guarnizo illegally entered the US in 2023 and was arrested in Missouri in September 2024

By Michael Sinkewicz Fox News
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A Colombian national was sentenced this week to decades in prison for sexually exploiting a minor in Missouri, authorities said.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said Brayanne Escobar-Guarnizo was sentenced to 25 years in prison for raping and impregnating a 12-year-old girl.

Escobar-Guarnizo was arrested by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office in September 2024 after authorities received a report alleging he had impregnated the girl.

DHS said investigators uncovered photos and messages allegedly showing that Escobar-Guarnizo repeatedly made advances toward the child and requested nude photos and videos.

MAN WHO PLEADED GUILTY TO RAPING 12-YEAR-OLD RELATIVE IS ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT FROM HONDURAS, DHS SAYS

Brayanne Escobar-Guarnizo mugshot

Brayanne Escobar-Guarnizo was sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to sexually exploiting a 12-year-old girl in Missouri, authorities said. (Department of Homeland Security)

According to DHS, Escobar-Guarnizo pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of a minor in August 2025. He was initially charged with production of child pornography.

He was sentenced Monday to 300 months, or 25 years, in prison.

DHS Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis praised the sentence in a statement.

ILLEGAL ALIEN SENTENCED TO 50 YEARS FOR PRODUCING CHILD PORNOGRAPHY INVOLVING OWN RELATIVES: 'MONSTER'

A woman uses a mobile device while working out in San Francisco, California July 21, 2015. Verizon Communications Inc on Tuesday lowered its full-year revenue target as it fends promotions from its competitors. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith - RTX1L9XY

Photos and messages showed Escobar-Guarnizo repeatedly made advances toward the child and requested nude photos and videos, according to investigators. (REUTERS/Robert Galbraith)

"This dirtbag was charged with production of child pornography and sexual exploitation of a minor after he raped and impregnated a 12-year-old girl," Bis said in a statement. 

According to DHS, Escobar-Guarnizo illegally entered the United States in 2023 under the Biden administration.

"Thanks to the investigative work of ICE law enforcement officers and our state and local partners, this child predator has now been sentenced to 25 years behind bars," Bis said. "This illegal alien NEVER should have been allowed into our country by the Biden Administration."

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Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents at work. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

"Under Secretary Mullin, we will continue to target criminal illegal aliens and get them OUT of our communities," she added.

DHS said the sentencing followed an investigation by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), along with state and local law enforcement agencies.

Michael Sinkewicz is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to michael.sinkewicz@fox.com

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