Two-time NASCAR champion Kyle Busch tragically dies at 41 and more top headlines

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TOP 3

1. Two-time NASCAR champion Kyle Busch tragically dies at 41

2. Iran issues chilling threat over potential strike on US base

3. Popular beach town deploys FBI, SWAT to crush teen takeovers



MAJOR HEADLINES

‘OUT OF LINE’ — Platner hit with major wake-up call from Navy SEAL who killed bin Laden. Continue reading …

TICK TOCK — Trump champions push to end time changes by adopting permanent daylight saving time. Continue reading …

RACE CARD — Hunt flips script on Dems' 'Jim Crow 2.0' attacks amid heated SPLC racism hearing. Continue reading …

FOLLOW THE MONEY — SPLC-linked school grant the Trump admin said was 'redesigned' sparks GOP outrage. Continue reading …

FATAL TURN — Elderly couple found dead after fake celebrity romance raised red flags. Continue reading …

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POLITICS

RED IN A SEA OF BLUE — GOP outsider shakes up congressional race in Mamdani's backyard. Continue reading …

SKY SWARMS — Army cuts helicopters, pushes ‘Amazon for war’ as drone combat reshapes military. Continue reading …

TOXIC RHETORIC — Dem candidate claims she never called for 'internment camps' after party leaders condemn her. Continue reading …

GONE WITH THE WIND — Trump's immigration crackdown triggers largest voluntary migrant departure ever. Continue reading …

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MEDIA

DIVINE GUIDANCE — Spencer Pratt calls Jesus Christ his political role model. Continue reading …

SMASH AND GRAB — Jon Stewart rages over Trump 'slush fund' for allies' legal battles as another ‘F--- you troll.’ Continue reading …

TOTALLY 'WASHED' — Generational divide overshadows policy push in NYC Mayor Mamdani’s inaugural Twitch stream. Continue reading …

ARMED AND RUNNING — Spencer Pratt reveals the one major issue made him decide to run as a Republican. Continue reading …

OPINION

PRESIDENT ALEKSANDAR VUČIĆ — Europe vilifies Trump, but we in Serbia see a friend. Continue reading …

KAYLEE MCGHEE WHITE — Of course, the left is celebrating Luigi Mangione. They helped create him. Continue reading …

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IN OTHER NEWS

COURT TO COVER — WNBA star Caitlin Clark set to publish children's book. Continue reading …

BODY CLOCK — Sleeping outside certain hour range linked to accelerated aging and mortality. Continue reading …

DIGITAL'S NEWS QUIZ — Who knocked Thomas Massie out Congress? Which beer brand is running dry? Take the quiz here …

SHELL GAME — America's cheapest popcorn shrimp basket at a chain restaurant costs under $9. Continue reading …

REMEMBERING HEROES — America celebrates those who served the nation selflessly. See video ...

WATCH

KELLY LOEFFLER — Dems enabled massive COVID fraud funneling $10B to celebrities and fraudsters. See video …

DAN BONGINO — Government is the problem, not the White male patriarchy. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in as Memorial Day travel collides with rising costs and new polling shows voters increasingly worried about the economy. Check it out ...

FOX WEATHER

What's it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













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