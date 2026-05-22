California officials warn massive chemical tank will likely spill thousands of gallons or 'blow up'

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Fire officials issued urgent evacuation orders Friday for a Southern California community as emergency crews scrambled to manage an enormous chemical tank that is "actively in crisis" and threatening to spill or explode.

During an emergency news conference, Orange County Fire Authority Interim Chief TJ McGovern said crews have been working around the clock at GKN Aerospace, a facility that builds engine structures and other products for commercial and military aircraft, after discovering a large tank off-gassing toxic fumes.

On Thursday night, authorities determined methyl methacrylate (MMA), a volatile and flammable plastic epoxy used to create parts for the aerospace industry, was leaking from the 34,000-gallon storage tank and firefighters put critical cooling measures in place, according to a report from affiliate FOX 11 Los Angeles.

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While officials initially believed the situation was under control, allowing residents to return home, the crisis severely escalated by Friday morning.

"We have determined that the tank that is in the biggest crisis is in fact unable to be secured and mitigated," said Incident Commander and Orange County Fire Division Chief Craig Covey.

Officials are now bracing for one of two catastrophic outcomes: The tank could fail, spilling between 6,000 and 7,000 gallons of "very bad chemicals" into the surrounding parking lot and area, or the tank could go into "thermal runaway" and explode, triggering a chain reaction with neighboring tanks containing fuel and other hazardous chemicals, according to Covey.

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"We are setting up these evacuations in preparation for these two options: It fails, or it blows up," Covey said.

He noted that while there is currently no active gas leak or toxic plume, residents must heed the warnings immediately out of an abundance of caution.

Expected timelines for the potential leak or explosion were not provided.

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Garden Grove Police Chief Amir El-Farra said an expanded evacuation zone has been implemented to protect the public from the imminent threat.

"Community safety is our highest priority, and we want to see this come to a successful resolution, but we need your help," El-Farra said.

Two emergency evacuation centers have been set up for displaced families in Garden Grove and Cypress.

Local law enforcement and mutual aid partners remain at the scene to monitor the situation.

No injuries or fatalities have been confirmed, as of 1 p.m. local time.

Rep. Derek Tran, D-Calif., said he is closely monitoring the toxic leak and his office is in close contact with local police, fire and emergency response officials.

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"I am in contact with federal disaster relief officials, including FEMA and the EPA, to urge them to provide any available federal assistance for Garden Grove," Tran wrote in a statement. "I encourage everyone in the affected area to follow guidance from local authorities and avoid the impacted zones until further guidance is issued."

FEMA and the EPA did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's requests for comment.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.