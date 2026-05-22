Fox News Campus Radicals Newsletter: Schools silence kids, Harvard faculty's big decision, shocking curriculum

A graduate's cap reads "Learn to Change the World" during Harvard's commencement ceremony on May 29, 2025, in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The joyous occasion unfolds amid escalating tensions between Harvard and the Trump administration, which has ordered the cancellation of federal contracts valued at approximately $100 million. (Libby O'Neill/Getty Images)
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‘CONSEQUENTIAL:’ Harvard faculty vote to cap 'A' grades at 20% in sweeping effort to combat decades of grade inflation
‘I CHOSE LIFE:’ Colorado middle schooler says she was barred from reading pro-life poem in class
‘INAPPROPRIATE:’ Massive SPLC-linked grant under fire as watchdog exposes ties to middle school programs
The Southern Poverty Law Center has widespread influence in education. FILE: Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, left, and SPLC interim President and CEO Bryan Fair are shown in a split image as the Justice Department pursues charges against the Southern Poverty Law Center. (Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images; USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images)
GRAD DAY BIAS: Democrats outnumber Republicans 6-to-1 among college graduation speakers, report finds
SPEECH SILENCED: Las Vegas school district sued for allegedly expelling student for pro-ICE signs deemed racist
This article was written by Fox News staff.