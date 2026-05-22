Pentagon declassifies Apollo 12 audio of astronauts describing unexplained 'streaks of light' in space

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Pentagon’s latest batch of declassified UFO files includes audio from a 1969 Apollo 12 post-mission medical debrief in which astronauts described seeing "streaks of light" while trying to sleep in deep space.

The audio, released as part of the Department of War’s second tranche of records under its Presidential Unsealing and Reporting System for UAP Encounters, or PURSUE, captures Apollo 12 crew members discussing flashes and streaks of light they saw in the darkened spacecraft.

"The streaks I saw were one that I saw on the horizontal," one crew member said, according to the transcript. "The horizontal streaks were always a little bit above the center."

GOVERNMENT WITHHOLDING INFORMATION ON UFOS FROM THE PUBLIC, GOP REP SAYS

The Department of War said the release is a government-wide effort to identify, review, declassify and publicly release unresolved UAP-related records and historical documents. The first release was on May 8.

The Apollo 12 crew, which included Charles "Pete" Conrad, Richard Gordon and Alan Bean, launched in November 1969 on NASA’s second crewed moon landing mission.

FOLLOW US ON X

The newly released debrief audio offers an account of unexplained visual flashes seen by the astronauts.

TOP DEM APPLAUDS TRUMP UFO FILES RELEASE IN RARE SHOW OF SUPPORT

In the transcript, the astronauts describe watching for the flashes while lying awake in the spacecraft. One said the streaks appeared to be "roughly in the same place," while another said he saw them at about "30 degrees to horizontal."

GET BREAKING NEWS BY EMAIL

The crew and medical personnel also discussed whether the flashes were random or directional, and whether they appeared in one eye or both. One astronaut said he could usually tell which eye had registered the flash after waiting long enough to observe it.

The phenomenon was discussed in the debrief as possibly tied to cosmic rays or heavy particles passing through the eye.

DECLASSIFIED APOLLO MOON DOCS DESCRIBE UNEXPLAINED MYSTERIES, UFO LIGHTS 'LIKE THE FOURTH OF JULY'

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The Apollo 12 audio is one of several records included in the latest release.

Other files in the tranche include Cold War-era records on "green fireballs" near sensitive military and nuclear installations, Pantex imagery of an unidentified object, and a senior U.S. intelligence officer describing orange orbs during a helicopter mission.

The Department of War says the PURSUE archive contains unresolved cases, meaning the government has not made a definitive determination about the nature of the observed phenomena.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE US NEWS

The department said the materials are being released on a rolling basis as records are found, reviewed and declassified.

"The Department of War is in lockstep with President Trump to bring unprecedented transparency regarding our government’s understanding of Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena. These files, hidden behind classifications, have long fueled justified speculation — and it’s time the American people see it for themselves," Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said. "This release of declassified documents demonstrates the Trump Administration’s earnest commitment to unprecedented transparency."

Fox News Digital reached out to the Pentagon for comment.