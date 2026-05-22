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Rhode Island

Rhode Island teen already out on bail for weapons charge arrested in crowded beach stabbing

Wily Medina, 18, of Pawtucket was charged with felony assault after three people were stabbed at Narragansett Town Beach

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
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3 stabbed on Rhode Island beach, teens sent running Video

3 stabbed on Rhode Island beach, teens sent running

Three teens were stabbed at Narragansett Town Beach as hundreds of people packed the beach, with video showing beachgoers physically fighting and causing mayhem. (Video: Joe Guadette)

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A Rhode Island teen who was already out on bail for a weapons offense has been arrested in connection with a stabbing at a crowded beach earlier this week that sent beachgoers fleeing in panic.

Willy Medina, 18, a resident of Pawtucket, was taken into custody Friday by the Rhode Island State Police. He will be turned over to the Narragansett Police Department.

He is charged with one count of felony assault and was arraigned Friday, Narragansett Police Chief Kyle Rekas said.

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Willy Media mugshot and beachgoers packed Narragansett Town Beach

Willy Medina, 18, is charged in connection with stabbings that occurred earlier this week as hundreds of beachgoers packed Narragansett Town Beach in Rhode Island. (Narragansett Police Department)

Authorities allege Medina was involved in a May 19 stabbing at Narragansett Town Beach as hundreds of teenagers packed the area. Police officers responded to the beach amid reports of a stabbing and found three people with minor stab wounds.

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A crowd at Narragansett Town Beach

Three people were stabbed Tuesday as hundreds of beachgoers packed Narragansett Town Beach in Rhode Island, police said. (Narragansett Police Department)

No suspects were identified at the time. Rekas didn't specify how investigators linked Medina to the beach violence.

At the time, authorities said several other disturbances broke out as hundreds of people on the beach attempted to leave simultaneously, officials noted.

Two unidentified adults were arrested and charged with simple assault, resisting arrest, and obstruction of justice. Police noted those arrests did not appear to be related to the stabbings.

Police officers standing on a road near an ICE arena in Pawtucket, Rhode Island

A police vehicle in Pawtucket, R.I. (WPRI)

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Authorities have not disclosed a motive for the violence.

At the time of the crime, Medina was out on bail for a separate incident in which he was charged with carrying a pistol without a license or permit, firing in a compact area, vandalism, and disorderly conduct.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

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