Rhode Island teen already out on bail for weapons charge arrested in crowded beach stabbing

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A Rhode Island teen who was already out on bail for a weapons offense has been arrested in connection with a stabbing at a crowded beach earlier this week that sent beachgoers fleeing in panic.

Willy Medina, 18, a resident of Pawtucket, was taken into custody Friday by the Rhode Island State Police. He will be turned over to the Narragansett Police Department.

He is charged with one count of felony assault and was arraigned Friday, Narragansett Police Chief Kyle Rekas said.

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Authorities allege Medina was involved in a May 19 stabbing at Narragansett Town Beach as hundreds of teenagers packed the area. Police officers responded to the beach amid reports of a stabbing and found three people with minor stab wounds.

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No suspects were identified at the time. Rekas didn't specify how investigators linked Medina to the beach violence.

At the time, authorities said several other disturbances broke out as hundreds of people on the beach attempted to leave simultaneously, officials noted.

Two unidentified adults were arrested and charged with simple assault, resisting arrest, and obstruction of justice. Police noted those arrests did not appear to be related to the stabbings.

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Authorities have not disclosed a motive for the violence.

At the time of the crime, Medina was out on bail for a separate incident in which he was charged with carrying a pistol without a license or permit, firing in a compact area, vandalism, and disorderly conduct.