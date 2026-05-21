Jersey Shore beach town unleashes extreme tactics to bury viral teen mayhem for Memorial Day weekend

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A New Jersey shore town is calling in an impressive show of force in preparation for Memorial Day weekend, following a surge of viral teen takeovers, "pop-up parties" and a past of chaos.

Officials in Seaside Heights, home of the iconic "Jersey Shore" television series, are vowing to deploy a litany of preventive measures — such as FBI support, SWAT teams and mounted officers — in an effort to curb violence inflicted on the town by rowdy teenagers.

The borough began preparing for the upcoming Memorial Day weekend in September, after authorities grappled with two back-to-back seasons of summer violence that overwhelmed officials and wreaked havoc on the shores.

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"Last year, we prepared ourselves and we thought we did a pretty good job – until that weekend. The number of young people that came was unbelievable," Mayor Tommy Vaz told Fox News Digital.

In 2025, around 100,000 people visited Seaside Heights for the holiday, according to NJ.com. Authorities ultimately made more than 70 arrests over the course of the weekend, including 21 minors, and the boardwalk was temporarily shut down after three separate stabbing incidents.

One year earlier, false reports of gunfire reportedly led to chaos and sent swarms of teens fleeing the packed beaches.

As a result, Seaside Heights officials have requested FBI support, SWAT teams, Homeland Security agents, mounted state troopers and an increase in roving officers to take to the beaches on Memorial Day weekend.

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"We’re bringing in all our manpower that we have," Vaz said. "And with these added law enforcement agencies, we're going to see a strategic plan in place."

Officials are hoping the presence of additional law enforcement agencies will discourage a rise of unsanctioned social events promoted by young people on social media – or what Vaz refers to as "pop-up parties."

"If somebody puts on social media, ‘Come down to Seaside Heights, bring your booze. It doesn't matter if you're 10 [years old], or 15, or 18. Come on down’ – our guys spot it right away," Vaz said.

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Additionally, the Seaside Heights Police Department has two dedicated officers tasked with combing social media in search of planned, unsanctioned events.

"We find the people that are doing it, and we've put a court injunction," Vaz said.

Vaz added that local officials have already put a stop to six unsanctioned "pop-up parties" ahead of Memorial Day weekend, but his concern also centers around rowdy teenagers who plan to come to the shore without organizing on social media.

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"It's happening in suburban areas, it's happening in other states," Vaz said. "We look at it as a problem with enforcement – consequences for the young people that have disrespect. Any good kid can come down, and find himself with a group and get involved."

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In an effort to send a message to any minors planning to descend on the Jersey Shore for a weekend of lawbreaking and recklessness, Vaz is vowing to prosecute both the offending child and their parents.

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"It's the kid that says, ‘You can't make me leave and you can’t do anything to me because I'm not 18.’ Well, guess what? We're gonna do something to you. We're going to summon you and summon your parents," Vaz told Fox News Digital.

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"This has got to stop – not only in Seaside, but nationwide."

Last year, former Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation that holds parents criminally responsible for their children’s behavior. Anyone found to be in violation could face a maximum of six months in jail and up to $1,000 in fines.

Additionally, officials have introduced a series of new measures in an effort to quell the potential for chaos in the upcoming season.

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"We’ve changed ordinances, curfew times, rental facilities to underage children and young people, and so forth," Vaz said.

A new curfew implemented within the borough prohibits anyone under the age of 18 from being out on the streets past 10 p.m. without a guardian, and minors must have an adult present for short-term lodging rentals, according to Vaz.

"But in the event of our ordinance, we've approved that the business administrator – with a consultation from myself and the chief of police – can change that curfew," Vaz added.

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In light of the preparations, Vaz hopes the increased law enforcement presence will bring a sense of calm to the picturesque Jersey Shore ahead of yet another Memorial Day weekend.

"We're just hoping that it's a peaceful weekend, and we want people to know that we're a destination with a lot of family activities," Vaz said. "We're geared to that now, families – and that's the backbone of our community."

Similar incidents involving teenagers overtaking communities are continuing to plague the Jersey Shore as the weather warms up.

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Earlier this month, authorities in nearby Wildwood served two promoters with cease-and-desist orders stemming from alleged unsanctioned events planned for Memorial Day weekend circulating on social media. The individuals are also expected to be charged with disturbance at a public gathering for "inciting these types of unsanctioned takeovers," the Wildwood Police Department said in a social media post.

"We have been planning to mitigate the potential public safety concerns associated with these types of unsanctioned takeovers," Chief Joseph Murphy said in a statement. "The very nature of these investigations are very difficult due to the many social media platforms being utilized to promote these unsanctioned takeovers."

In response to the growing trend, city officials have implemented a 10 p.m. curfew for all unaccompanied minors and announced the boardwalk will be closed to the public year-round from 1 a.m. to 5 p.m.

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Additionally, six people were arrested Tuesday night on charges including disorderly conduct and eluding police in connection with another unsanctioned event in Long Branch, according to authorities.

The incident unfolded in Pier Village — a sprawling oceanfront community clad with rental units and hotels — after authorities said a large mob of teens were observed inciting brawls, jumping on cars and contributing to "disorder" across the boardwalk.

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The chaos forced 139 officers from multiple local agencies to be deployed to the scene, as city officials implemented an emergency 8 p.m. curfew in an attempt to send the youngsters home.

Video shows dozens of officers — some carrying riot shields — corralling the large group in the middle of the street.

"With Memorial Day weekend approaching, the Long Branch Police Department, in coordination with the Monmouth County Sheriff's Office and their regional mutual aid partners, will maintain a strong, visible presence throughout the beachfront and downtown corridors," Long Branch city officials said in a statement. "Anyone who travels to Long Branch intending to engage in violence or disorder should expect to be arrested and prosecuted."

Fox News Digital's Ashley Papa contributed to this report.