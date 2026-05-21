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Oregon

85-year-old ‘hero’ stops man posing as utility worker trying to kidnap woman, authorities say

Matthew Hokulii Aranda allegedly used a Taser and hunting knife in the attack in rural Oregon

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
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Oregon man accused of attacking caregiver in attempted kidnapping Video

Oregon man accused of attacking caregiver in attempted kidnapping

Authorities said Matthew Hokulii Aranda was indicted on stalking, attempted kidnapping, assault and weapons charges after allegedly attacking a caregiver at a mobile home park in Medford, Ore. (Jackson County Sheriff's Office)

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A nimble 85-year-old took down a man posing as a utility worker who was allegedly attempting to kidnap a woman, authorities said.

Matthew Hokulii Aranda, 42, a transient from the Medford area, was indicted May 14 by a Jackson County grand jury on 10 charges stemming from the terrifying May 8 attack, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Aranda allegedly posed as a utility worker and "laid in wait" for several hours for his 25-year-old victim, who was working as a caregiver at a mobile home park in rural Medford, Oregon, investigators said.

When the woman arrived, Aranda allegedly used a Taser to incapacitate her and physically attacked her, authorities said.

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Jackson County Sheriff's Office, Oregon arrest

Matthew Hokulii Aranda, 42, was indicted on 10 charges after allegedly posing as a utility worker and lying in wait. (Jackson County Sheriff's Office, Oregon)

That's when, police said, a "hero" 85-year-old resident heard the woman screaming and confronted the armed suspect, giving the victim a chance to escape to her car, the sheriff’s office said.

Aranda then allegedly used the Taser on the elderly good Samaritan before chasing the woman with a large hunting knife.

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The victim managed to get inside her vehicle, but Aranda allegedly jumped onto the hood as she drove away. He fell off and was injured, authorities said.

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Police take suspect in custody

Body-worn camera video shared by the sheriff’s office showed deputies and a K-9 locating Aranda hiding in some nearby bushes and taking him into custody. (Jackson Sheriff's Office, Oregon)

Deputies later found Aranda hiding in a nearby bush and arrested him without further incident.

Video of the arrest captures authorities hot on the trail of the alleged attacker, with K-9 helping authorities.

As the suspect was pulled from the bushes, he is heard telling police that his "leg is broken."

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Police aim guns at suspect in screengrab

The suspect allegedly used a Taser on the victim and the elderly Good Samaritan before chasing with a hunting knife. (Jackson Sheriff's Office, Oregon)

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Aranda was charged with two counts of second-degree assault, two counts of first-degree attempted kidnapping, second-degree attempted kidnapping, two counts of stalking, unlawful use of a GPS device, unlawful use of a weapon and menacing.

The sheriff’s office said the case remains under investigation.

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Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a U.S. Writer at Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X @s_rumpfwhitten

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