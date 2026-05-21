85-year-old ‘hero’ stops man posing as utility worker trying to kidnap woman, authorities say

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A nimble 85-year-old took down a man posing as a utility worker who was allegedly attempting to kidnap a woman, authorities said.

Matthew Hokulii Aranda, 42, a transient from the Medford area, was indicted May 14 by a Jackson County grand jury on 10 charges stemming from the terrifying May 8 attack, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Aranda allegedly posed as a utility worker and "laid in wait" for several hours for his 25-year-old victim, who was working as a caregiver at a mobile home park in rural Medford, Oregon, investigators said.

When the woman arrived, Aranda allegedly used a Taser to incapacitate her and physically attacked her, authorities said.

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That's when, police said, a "hero" 85-year-old resident heard the woman screaming and confronted the armed suspect, giving the victim a chance to escape to her car, the sheriff’s office said.

Aranda then allegedly used the Taser on the elderly good Samaritan before chasing the woman with a large hunting knife.

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The victim managed to get inside her vehicle, but Aranda allegedly jumped onto the hood as she drove away. He fell off and was injured, authorities said.

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Deputies later found Aranda hiding in a nearby bush and arrested him without further incident.

Video of the arrest captures authorities hot on the trail of the alleged attacker, with K-9 helping authorities.

As the suspect was pulled from the bushes, he is heard telling police that his "leg is broken."

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Aranda was charged with two counts of second-degree assault, two counts of first-degree attempted kidnapping, second-degree attempted kidnapping, two counts of stalking, unlawful use of a GPS device, unlawful use of a weapon and menacing.

The sheriff’s office said the case remains under investigation.

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