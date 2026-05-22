Hero police officer defeats claw machine and rescues trapped child on family bowling night: 'Nerves of steel'

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Call it "claw and order."

A Missouri police officer is being called a hero after he made a grab-and-go rescue by clawing back a young child trapped inside a popular arcade game.

According to the St. Charles County Police Department, Officer Brown was enjoying an evening off-duty with his family at Lucky Strike bowling alley in St. Peters last week when he spotted a young child trapped inside an arcade claw machine.

"Armed with courage, nerves of steel and approximately $4, Officer Brown sprung into action," the department said in a Facebook post.

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A photo shared by officials shows Officer Brown approaching the young child, who appeared to be trapped in the prize-deposit area of the machine.

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"After an intense battle of skill, patience and button mashing, the veteran officer successfully defeated the nefarious arcade device and rescued the little girl," the department said.

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The child was subsequently freed from the machine and reunited safely with her family to enjoy the rest of the evening. Details regarding how the youngster became trapped were not immediately available.

Following the ordeal, the department said Officer Brown "calmly" returned to his own loved ones – where he bowled an impressive score of 96.

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"Just another reminder that the Officers of the St. Charles County Police Department are always ready to serve [the community] — on and off-duty," the department added.

Fox News Digital reached out to the St. Charles County Police Department for comment.