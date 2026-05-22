Video shows moment Chicago man allegedly used SUV as weapon against ICE agent, prosecutors say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Newly released video shows the moment a Chicago man allegedly used his SUV as a deadly weapon to violently ram an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer's pickup truck during "Operation Midway Blitz."

Diego Emmanuel Reyes, 21, was indicted Thursday by a federal grand jury on charges of assaulting, impeding, intimidating and interfering with a federal agent and faces up to 20 years in prison.

The brazen attack allegedly happened Oct. 4, 2025, during an enforcement operation on Chicago's Southwest Side.

DHS MARKS 'ONE OF THE MOST VIOLENT DAYS' OF OPERATION MIDWAY BLITZ WITH SEVERAL ARRESTS

Reyes is accused of intentionally slamming his SUV into the rear of the ICE agent's white pickup truck while the officer was performing official duties, according to the indictment.

After the initial crash, prosecutors claim Reyes hit the gas, accelerating his SUV forward and aggressively pushing the agent's truck.

Federal authorities have condemned the alleged assault, emphasizing a strict law-and-order stance against violence targeting law enforcement.

DHS REVEALS SHOCKING 500% INCREASE IN ASSAULTS AGAINST ICE OFFICERS DURING OPERATIONS

"What this defendant did ... was a dangerous and brazen act of violence against a federal agent as well as an attack on the rule of law," U.S. Attorney Andrew Boutros wrote in a statement. "The Chicago U.S. Attorney’s Office will never tolerate such conduct and will continue to hold accountable those who seek to assault, impede, intimidate, or interfere with lawful federal operations."

Douglas DePodesta, special agent-in-charge of the FBI's Chicago Field Office, echoed the demand for accountability.

"The Chicago Field Office has zero tolerance for anyone impeding federal officers engaged in their lawful functions," DePodesta said, noting that the FBI will use all available resources against those who undermine the rule of law.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The indictment includes an enhanced penalty for the use of a deadly or dangerous weapon — the SUV — during the alleged attack, increasing the maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison.

An arraignment date in Chicago federal court has not yet been set.