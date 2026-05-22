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Chicago

Video shows moment Chicago man allegedly used SUV as weapon against ICE agent, prosecutors say

Authorities allege Diego Emmanuel Reyes hit the gas and aggressively pushed the agent's truck after the initial crash

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
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SUV slams into ICE vehicle amid Chicago immigration operation Video

SUV slams into ICE vehicle amid Chicago immigration operation

New video showed the moment a man allegedly crashed into an ICE agent's pickup truck during Operation Midway Blitz. (Credit: X/ U.S. Attorney's Office)

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Newly released video shows the moment a Chicago man allegedly used his SUV as a deadly weapon to violently ram an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer's pickup truck during "Operation Midway Blitz."

Diego Emmanuel Reyes, 21, was indicted Thursday by a federal grand jury on charges of assaulting, impeding, intimidating and interfering with a federal agent and faces up to 20 years in prison.

The brazen attack allegedly happened Oct. 4, 2025, during an enforcement operation on Chicago's Southwest Side.

Video of crash involving ICE agent

New video showed a man allegedly intentionally slamming an ICE officer in Chicago during Operation Midway Blitz. (U.S. Attorney's Office via X)

DHS MARKS 'ONE OF THE MOST VIOLENT DAYS' OF OPERATION MIDWAY BLITZ WITH SEVERAL ARRESTS

Reyes is accused of intentionally slamming his SUV into the rear of the ICE agent's white pickup truck while the officer was performing official duties, according to the indictment.

After the initial crash, prosecutors claim Reyes hit the gas, accelerating his SUV forward and aggressively pushing the agent's truck.

Federal authorities have condemned the alleged assault, emphasizing a strict law-and-order stance against violence targeting law enforcement.

Federal agents standing near unmarked cars in a Chicago neighborhood

Federal agents make multiple detainments in a far north side neighborhood of Chicago, as part of the Trump administration's "Operation Midway Blitz" immigration enforcement surge. (Jamie Kelter Davis/Getty Images, File)

DHS REVEALS SHOCKING 500% INCREASE IN ASSAULTS AGAINST ICE OFFICERS DURING OPERATIONS

"What this defendant did ... was a dangerous and brazen act of violence against a federal agent as well as an attack on the rule of law," U.S. Attorney Andrew Boutros wrote in a statement. "The Chicago U.S. Attorney’s Office will never tolerate such conduct and will continue to hold accountable those who seek to assault, impede, intimidate, or interfere with lawful federal operations."

Douglas DePodesta, special agent-in-charge of the FBI's Chicago Field Office, echoed the demand for accountability.

"The Chicago Field Office has zero tolerance for anyone impeding federal officers engaged in their lawful functions," DePodesta said, noting that the FBI will use all available resources against those who undermine the rule of law.

Residents and protesters clashing with U.S. Border Patrol and federal agents in Chicago neighborhood

Protesters clash with U.S. Border Patrol and other federal agents in Chicago. (Joshua Lott/The Washington Post/Getty Images, File)

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The indictment includes an enhanced penalty for the use of a deadly or dangerous weapon — the SUV — during the alleged attack, increasing the maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison.

An arraignment date in Chicago federal court has not yet been set.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.

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