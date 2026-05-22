Grady Judd puts parents on notice over TikTok teen takeovers: 'We're gonna come lock you up too'

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The "teen takeover" trend has caught the attention of Sheriff Grady Judd, with the Florida sheriff vowing to hold parent's accountable for their unruly children.

"There's a new TikTok trend," Sheriff Judd said in a social media video Thursday. "You know, going into restaurants, trashing places, meeting up, driving crazy."

"Listen, that's not gonna work in Polk County," he said.

WILD BODYCAM VIDEO SHOWS COPS STORM CHAOTIC TEEN ‘TAKEOVER’ AS BUSINESSES TRASHED: 'THEY COME TO FIGHT'

Now Judd is raising the stakes and warning that he would hold parents of teenagers who take part in the social media videos accountable if necessary.

"Mama and Daddy, if you don’t hold them accountable, personally, make sure they are home when they need to be, then we’re gonna come lock you up too, or charge you civilly," he said.

"But parents, hold your children accountable, so we don't have to," Sherriff Judd said. "We will hold them accountable if you make us, but then we're going to hold you accountable, too. Think about that. Then have a good summer."

Judd's message comes as cities across the country are facing teen takeovers are causing chaos.

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Polk County has a curfew in place for juveniles, which is for teens under 17. The curfew is 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and midnight to 6 a.m. Friday and Saturday. For 17-year-olds, it is midnight to 6 a.m. every day.

In nearby Hillsborough County, which is directly adjacent to Polk County, police announced that they had arrested 22 people between the ages of 12 and 21, as part of a teen takeover on May 8.

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The Tampa Police Department immediately responded with patrol officers, bike units, and Air Service personnel to restore order and ensure the safety of the surrounding community.

"This type of reckless and criminal behavior will not be tolerated in our city," Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw said.

"What began as a large gathering quickly escalated into disorder and activity that placed others at risk. Parents need to know where their children are and who they are with. Unfortunately, the poor decisions made by these 22 individuals last night could have lasting consequences that follow them well into adulthood," he said.

As a result of the operation, 22 were arrested on charges that included affray, possession of narcotics, resisting without violence, and unlawful possession of a weapon. Officers seized two firearms and one vehicle connected to the disturbance.

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The growing crisis prompted the top federal prosecutor in the nation’s capital to call for more accountability over rehabilitation for youth crimes as her office focuses on enhancing enforcement and increasing staffing.

"Youth violence is on the rise — not just in D.C., but across the country. And if you think that these kids need to be coddled, and they need to be hugged — they need to have consequences, they need to understand that enough is enough, that we're going to put them in jail or some kind of youth rehabilitation detention facility and not allow the D.C. Council — one of whom I just recently indicted — to take cover for these kids," Pirro said.

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"It's time to end it. That's what the president wants, that's what we're going to do."

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