PHOTOS: Suspect seen pulling gun and allegedly firing toward Secret Service agents near the White House

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Photos from surveillance cameras show the man who was shot Monday by U.S. Secret Service agents near the White House allegedly pulling a gun and firing toward officers during a confrontation just after Vice President JD Vance’s motorcade passed through the area.

The suspect, identified as Michael Marx, 45, of Texas, was spotted Monday afternoon near 15th Street and Independence Avenue NW, which is roughly a half mile from the White House, when officers noticed what appeared to be a concealed firearm.

When agents approached, Marx ran, then pulled a handgun from his waistband while fleeing, according to a federal affidavit reviewed by Fox News Digital.

As officers chased him through a busy crosswalk filled with pedestrians, Marx turned and fired in the direction of a Secret Service officer, documents say.

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A male civilian, previously identified as a juvenile, standing behind the officer was shot in the leg and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the affidavit said.

Images included in the court filing appear to show the suspect moving through the intersection as people scatter, then raising the weapon and firing.

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Secret Service agents returned fire, striking Marx in the hand, left arm and upper abdomen before taking him into custody, the affidavit said.

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The shooting unfolded moments after Vance’s motorcade had passed through the area, though Secret Service Deputy Director Matt Quinn previously said that there is no indication it was targeted.

Authorities said Marx was taken to a hospital. His condition has not been released.

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Investigators recovered a 9mm SIG Sauer handgun at the scene, according to the filing, and seized electronic devices as part of the investigation.

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Court records show Marx was not licensed to carry a firearm in Washington, D.C., and had a prior felony drug conviction in Florida, making it illegal for him to possess a gun.

He has been federally charged with assaulting federal officers with a dangerous weapon, using and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, and illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

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After he was wounded, Marx allegedly spat at officers and shouted "F--- the White House" and "Kill me, kill me, kill me" while being transported in an ambulance, according to the affidavit.

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Quinn said the confrontation began when surveillance personnel spotted what appeared to be a weapon.

"My understanding is they observed a print," Quinn said. "These are trained surveillance detection personnel out there looking every day to look for just that."

"Upon making contact, that individual fled briefly on foot, withdrew a firearm and fired in the direction of our agents and officers," he added. "They returned fire and engaged."

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Quinn was also asked whether the suspect was targeting President Donald Trump.

"I can’t say — I’m not going to guess on that," he said. "But we will find out."