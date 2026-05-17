Taiwan's president says island 'will never be sacrificed or traded' in stern rebuke of China

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Thanking the U.S. support and showing defiance against China's intentions, Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te issued a stern five-point message of independence Sunday, rebuking China as "the root cause of regional instability" and "the destruction of regional peace."

"Taiwan will not, under pressure, give up national sovereignty and dignity, or its democratic and free way of life," the president wrote in a Facebook post Sunday, as translated by multiple sources.

"Taiwan will never be sacrificed or traded."

Lai's comments were his first direct response to the summit last week in Beijing between President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping that raised concerns in democratically governed Taiwan about the potential of a Chinese invasion.

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Trump remains mum on new weapons sales to Taiwan, but stressed the U.S. was "not looking to have somebody say, 'Let's go independent because the United States is backing us'."

Long-term Taiwan-U.S. security cooperation and arms sales were based on the Taiwan Relations Act, Lai said, referencing the 1979 law that mandates the sale of weapons to the island.

"This is not only a U.S. security commitment to Taiwan, but also the most important deterrent force over the years against actions that undermine regional peace and stability," he wrote.

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While the Trump administration in December approved an $11 billion arms sales package, the largest ever, Reuters reported that a second one worth some $14 billion still awaits his nod.

Lai's five-point Facebook message was a stern rejection of China's claims of control over Taiwan, and a call for Trump's self-defense assistance:

"First, Taiwan is the defender of the status quo of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and the region." "Second, China is the root cause of regional instability and changes to the status quo." "Third, defending the status quo of the Republic of China is not an issue of 'Taiwan independence.'" "Fourth, Taiwan-U.S. security cooperation and arms sales are key elements in maintaining regional peace and stability." "Fifth, Taiwan is at the heart of global core interests, and peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait must never be sacrificed or traded."

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There was no immediate response from China or the White House to his comments.

While Trump said he listened to Xi Jinping's positions on Taiwan, he was clear in saying he would not reveal whether he would act in defense of Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion.

"We thank President Trump for his continued support for peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait since his first term, including the continued increase in the scale and value of arms sales to Taiwan, which have helped Taiwan strengthen its self-defense capabilities," Lai wrote.

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"Ensuring peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait has always been a high-level consensus and common interest shared by Taiwan, the United States and democratic countries around the world. Taiwan will never be sacrificed or traded. Finally, I want to emphasize again that peace depends on strength, on the will of our people to defend freedom and democracy, and on firm cooperation with friends and allies," his lengthy post concluded.

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"Taiwan will continue to shoulder the responsibility of improving its self-defense capabilities, firmly defend democracy and freedom, maintain the status quo with neither arrogance nor submission, and make active contributions to regional and global peace and prosperity."

Reuters contributed to this report.