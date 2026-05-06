Pirro reveals what suspect in Secret Service shootout allegedly shouted before opening fire by White House

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The Texas man who allegedly shot a civilian while exchanging gunfire with the Secret Service near the Washington Monument on Monday shouted "F--- the White House" while being transported to the hospital, U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro revealed Tuesday.

"One of the things that he said on the way to the hospital was 'F the White House' and 'kill me, kill me, kill me' three times, but he was very clear, F the White House," Pirro told ABC News in a Tuesday night interview.

Officials charged 45-year-old Michael Marx with three criminal charges after he allegedly engaged in a shootout with the U.S. Secret Service (USSS) near the Washington Monument on Monday, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia announced Wednesday.

SECRET SERVICE OFFICERS SHOOT ARMED INDIVIDUAL NEAR WHITE HOUSE

Authorities say Marx fired a weapon at Secret Service officers after one agent noticed him concealing a firearm and began a pursuit. After officers issued verbal commands to Marx, he allegedly began to flee before turning and discharging his firearm.

His shot missed the Secret Service officers and struck a civilian witness in the leg, the U.S. attorney's office said. That civilian was a child, according to Secret Service Deputy Director Matt Quinn.

Secret Service returned fire, striking Marx in the hand, left arm and upper abdomen, according to prosecutors.

Officers rendered aid, and he was transported to the hospital, officials said.

Marx, a Texas native, faces charges of assaulting federal officers with a dangerous weapon, using and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, Pirro's office announced.

"We will prove this defendant carried an illegal firearm into the heart of Washington, D.C., opened fire at Secret Service officers near a crowded intersection, and shot an innocent bystander who was simply crossing the street with his family," Pirro said in a statement.

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The dramatic exchange occurred at the same moment that Vice President JD Vance was departing the White House in a motorcade running down the same street where officers first spotted Marx.

"My office will pursue the most serious charges available against anyone who brings gun violence to our streets, particularly when that violence unfolds steps from the seat of our government and the path of the Vice President of the United States.," Pirro concluded.

Investigators said they recovered a Sig Sauer P365 handgun loaded with 9mm ammunition from the scene.

Marx is not licensed to carry a firearm in Washington, D.C., according to the U.S. attorney's office. Investigators also discovered at least two aliases Marx allegedly goes by: Patrick Michael and Michael Zavici.

Fox News Digital contacted Pirro's office, Vance's office and the U.S. Secret Service for comment.