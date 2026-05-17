Two jets crash during Idaho air show as emergency crews rush to scene

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Two jets crashed during the second day of the Gunfighter Skies Air Show at Mountain Home Air Force Base in Idaho on Sunday, prompting a lockdown at the installation, according to local reports and eyewitnesses.

In a statement posted to Facebook, Mountain Home Gunfighters said "an aircraft incident has occurred at Mountain Home Air Force Base during the Gunfighter Skies Air Show two miles northwest of the base."

"Emergency responders are on the scene, an investigation is underway and more details will be released as they become available," the statement added.

Videos posted to social media appear to show two jets colliding midair before four parachutes deploy. The aircraft then fall to the ground before exploding, sending thick black smoke billowing into the air.

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David Katz, who attended the air show with his family, told Fox News Digital he witnessed what appeared to be the two aircraft colliding before one erupted into flames.

"We saw the smoke and fireball," Katz said. "Apparently they collided there. One of the planes was impacted and started burning in the air."

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Katz said he was in a vehicle with his two sons when they saw four parachutes deploy from the aircraft – two from each plane.

He added that bystanders were trying to determine whether the pilots made it out safely as emergency crews rushed toward the crash site.

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"Fire crews are flying by us right now," Katz told Fox News Digital.

KTVB reported that witnesses described seeing two jets crash during the show and shared videos showing a large plume of black smoke rising near the base. The station also reported that law enforcement and emergency crews responded to the scene while officials worked to gather more information.

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Authorities have not yet confirmed injuries or released additional details about the collision.