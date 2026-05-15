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Tyler Robinson

Tyler Robinson asks for more secret hearings after losing fight over cameras in court

A media coalition has opposed the motion, arguing such proceedings are routinely open to the public

By Michael Ruiz Fox News
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Cameras allowed in courtroom for Kirk murder trial after judge's ruling Video

Cameras allowed in courtroom for Kirk murder trial after judge's ruling

Criminal defense attorney Donna Rotunno discusses the significant court ruling allowing cameras in the courtroom for the Tyler Robinson trial, accused of Charlie Kirk's murder. She explains the defense's failed attempts to argue prejudice and the delays in the preliminary hearing until July 6-10. Rotunno emphasizes the national interest in the case and the importance of transparency through media access.

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Lawyers for Charlie Kirk's accused assassin Tyler Robinson are pushing a Utah judge to box the public out of parts of a key hearing and seal volatile evidence after losing their bid to have news cameras removed from the courtroom.

According to court filings, some of the exhibits prosecutors plan to present include records from the communications app Discord, text messages, written or recorded statements, videos of the shooting and a note.

The defense wants to block the public from hearing testimony or seeing exhibits that may later be found inadmissible at trial. In an opposition filing, prosecutors argued that the motion was filed too late and doesn't specifically identify which testimony and exhibits should be withheld from the public.

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Charlie Kirk speaking at Utah Valley University podium

Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, speaks at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, on Sept. 10, 2025, during his "American Comeback Tour." (Trent Nelson/The Salt Lake Tribune/Getty Images)

Robinson, 22, is accused of fatally shooting Kirk, 31, at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10, 2025. Kirk was answering a question from the audience at a Turning Point USA event in front of roughly 3,000 people when a sniper's bullet struck him in the neck.

MAN CHARGED IN CHARLIE KIRK'S ASSASSINATION SEEKS TO SEAL EVIDENCE FROM PUBLIC

His defense team, led by Utah attorney Kathy Nester, has asked Judge Tony Graf Jr. for a hearing to determine whether they can have testimony and exhibits sealed from Robinson's upcoming preliminary hearing, in which prosecutors are expected to present the court with evidence establishing probable cause for the charges against him.

Tyler Robinson sitting beside defense attorney Kathryn Nester in court

Tyler Robinson, accused in the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk, sits beside defense attorney Kathryn Nester during a hearing in Fourth District Court in Provo on Jan. 16, 2026. (Bethany Baker/The Salt Lake Tribune via Pool)

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"This is a strategic move by the defense for several reasons," said Randolph Rice, a Maryland-based attorney and legal analyst who is following the case.

The defense is arguing that sealing part of the hearing would prevent the jury pool from being tainted, he said.

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"A preliminary hearing is not a trial, so prosecutors are often permitted to introduce certain evidence, hearsay statements, police summaries, or investigative details that may never be admissible before the actual trial jury," he said. "The defense wants to limit public dissemination of that information to avoid tainting the future jury pool."

If convicted, Robinson could potentially face the death penalty, and it's common for defense attorneys to raise as many issues as possible under the circumstances, he told Fox News Digital.

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Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray standing in a courtroom during a hearing

Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray appears in 4th District Court in Provo during a hearing for Tyler Robinson, accused in the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk, on Feb. 3, 2026. (Trent Nelson/The Salt Lake Tribune)

"By requesting limits on cameras, public access, and the sealing of exhibits, they are attempting to preserve the defendant’s right to a fair and impartial trial and reduce the risk of appellate issues later in the case," he said.

TYLER ROBINSON PROSECUTORS: NO DNA, NO PROBLEM — PILE OF EVIDENCE TO PUSH CHARLIE KIRK CASE TOWARD JUSTICE

To counter the defense's delay tactics, prosecutors had offered to leave DNA evidence out of the hearing, saying they had enough probable cause without it.

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Graf nonetheless agreed to the defense team's request for a postponement in the hearing, which is expected to take up to four days — moving it from the week of May 18 to early July.

Judge Tony Graf speaking during a waiver hearing in Utah County Court in Provo, Utah

4th District Court Judge Tony Graf speaks during a waiver hearing for Tyler Robinson, accused of killing Charlie Kirk, in Utah County Court in Provo, Utah, on Sept. 29, 2025. (Laura Seitz/The Deseret News via Pool)

Attorneys for a coalition of media outlets that includes Fox News Digital have opposed the motion to close parts of the hearing, noting that such proceedings are routine and typically open to the public except under specific circumstances.

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Robinson surrendered at his hometown sheriff's office in southern Utah less than two days after the slaying.

Prosecutors have alleged he confessed to friends and family. He is being held without bail and has not yet entered a plea.
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