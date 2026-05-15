Tyler Robinson asks for more secret hearings after losing fight over cameras in court

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Lawyers for Charlie Kirk's accused assassin Tyler Robinson are pushing a Utah judge to box the public out of parts of a key hearing and seal volatile evidence after losing their bid to have news cameras removed from the courtroom.

According to court filings, some of the exhibits prosecutors plan to present include records from the communications app Discord, text messages, written or recorded statements, videos of the shooting and a note.

The defense wants to block the public from hearing testimony or seeing exhibits that may later be found inadmissible at trial. In an opposition filing, prosecutors argued that the motion was filed too late and doesn't specifically identify which testimony and exhibits should be withheld from the public.

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Robinson, 22, is accused of fatally shooting Kirk, 31, at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10, 2025. Kirk was answering a question from the audience at a Turning Point USA event in front of roughly 3,000 people when a sniper's bullet struck him in the neck.

MAN CHARGED IN CHARLIE KIRK'S ASSASSINATION SEEKS TO SEAL EVIDENCE FROM PUBLIC

His defense team, led by Utah attorney Kathy Nester, has asked Judge Tony Graf Jr. for a hearing to determine whether they can have testimony and exhibits sealed from Robinson's upcoming preliminary hearing, in which prosecutors are expected to present the court with evidence establishing probable cause for the charges against him.

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"This is a strategic move by the defense for several reasons," said Randolph Rice, a Maryland-based attorney and legal analyst who is following the case.

The defense is arguing that sealing part of the hearing would prevent the jury pool from being tainted, he said.

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"A preliminary hearing is not a trial, so prosecutors are often permitted to introduce certain evidence, hearsay statements, police summaries, or investigative details that may never be admissible before the actual trial jury," he said. "The defense wants to limit public dissemination of that information to avoid tainting the future jury pool."

If convicted, Robinson could potentially face the death penalty, and it's common for defense attorneys to raise as many issues as possible under the circumstances, he told Fox News Digital.

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"By requesting limits on cameras, public access, and the sealing of exhibits, they are attempting to preserve the defendant’s right to a fair and impartial trial and reduce the risk of appellate issues later in the case," he said.

TYLER ROBINSON PROSECUTORS: NO DNA, NO PROBLEM — PILE OF EVIDENCE TO PUSH CHARLIE KIRK CASE TOWARD JUSTICE

To counter the defense's delay tactics, prosecutors had offered to leave DNA evidence out of the hearing, saying they had enough probable cause without it.

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Graf nonetheless agreed to the defense team's request for a postponement in the hearing, which is expected to take up to four days — moving it from the week of May 18 to early July.

Attorneys for a coalition of media outlets that includes Fox News Digital have opposed the motion to close parts of the hearing, noting that such proceedings are routine and typically open to the public except under specific circumstances.

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Robinson surrendered at his hometown sheriff's office in southern Utah less than two days after the slaying.

Prosecutors have alleged he confessed to friends and family. He is being held without bail and has not yet entered a plea.