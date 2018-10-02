This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten,
The man accused of fatally striking a 12-year-old Boy Scout in New York reportedly admitted to police that he had three drinks before getting behind the while of his 2016 Mercedes.
A rowdy tailgate at Penn State on Saturday got taken to another level when a state police helicopter meant to disperse people ended up blowing over tents and kicking up debris.
Democratic socialist darling Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez all but told students at her alma mater, Boston University, that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh committed perjury during his nomination process.
A Boston police officer was caught on camera stopping an alleged moped thief by smashing his cruiser into the moving two-wheel vehicle.
A controversial anti-Trump professor at Georgetown University tweeted that white Republican Senators in Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh's Friday hearing should be castrated and endure a miserable death.
An intoxicated man plowed through a group of Boy Scouts who were walking along a Long Island road on Sunday, sending five of them – one in critical condition – to the hospital, police said.
A man's attempt at a risky selfie above a swollen Potomac River nearly turned deadly after he slipped into the raging waters and had to be rescued.