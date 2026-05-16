Massachusetts governor asks US Navy to help retrieve bodies, evidence from sunken fishing vessel

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey has asked the U.S. Navy to help with the investigation into the sinking of a fishing vessel earlier this year that left seven crew members dead, the Navy confirmed to Fox News Digital.

Healey and State Sen. Bruce Tarr sent a letter to the Secretary of the Navy this week asking for help retrieving a video recorder and a hard drive from the wreck of the Lily Jean in January, which lies more than 300 feet down in the Atlantic about 25 miles off the coast of Massachusetts, that could determine the cause of the sinking, WFXT-TV reported.

"The Office of the Secretary of the Navy is in receipt of the correspondence," a spokesperson from the Office of the Secretary of the Navy told Fox News Digital on Saturday. "A response is being prepared and will be transmitted directly to the Governor's office."

The governor also hopes to retrieve the remaining six bodies from the 72-foot boat, which sank on Jan. 30.

COAST GUARD IDENTIFIES 7 VICTIMS ON BOARD GLOUCESTER COMMERCIAL FISHING BOAT THAT SANK OFF MASSACHUSETTS

The body of Lily Jean Captain Accursio "Gus" Sanfilippo is the only one that has been recovered.

The six others who died in the sinking include crew member Paul Beal Jr.; crew member John Rousanidis; crew member Freeman Short; crew member Sean Therrien; and NOAA fisheries observer Jada Samitt.

"What caused it is not as important as retrieving the crew," Donna Short, the mother of Freeman Short, a 31-year-old who was planning a wedding, told WFXT.

She said she spoke to him a few days before he went out on the doomed trip.

"He told me, ‘Hey mom, you know I’m going to be going,’ and I told him I loved him," she said, adding that recovering his body is a "matter of laying him to rest where his legacy began next to both of his grandfathers, who are veterans."

DESPERATE SEARCH FOR TWO MEN AS FISHING BOAT FOUND EMPTY 70 MILES OFF FLORIDA COAST

The National Transportation Safety Board and the U.S. Coast Guard are involved in an ongoing investigation into the sinking.

The Coast Guard’s search for the missing crew members was suspended on Jan. 31, a day after the sinking, and the NTSB said it doesn’t do recoveries, according to WFXT.

When the Lily Jean sank, Coast Guard watchstanders received an emergency position indicating a radio beacon (EPIRB) alert at about 6:50 a.m. registered to the vessel.

USCG crews attempted to contact the boat, and after getting no response, issued an urgent marine information broadcast (UMIB), according to officials.

Multiple aircraft, cutters and small boats searched 1,047 square miles over 24 hours, finding debris near the location where the EPIRB was activated, along with the captain’s body and an unoccupied life raft that had been deployed.

Search and rescue mission coordinators, on-scene commanders and the Coast Guard determined on Jan. 31 all reasonable search efforts for the missing crew members had been exhausted.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"The purpose of a Coast Guard investigation is to identify measures that can improve the safety of life and property at sea, not to assign civil or criminal blame," the Coast Guard wrote in a statement at the time.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Healey’s office for comment.

Fox News' Alexandra Koch contributed to this report.