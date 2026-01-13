Secret Service agent assigned to Vance placed on leave after alleged security leak

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A U.S. Secret Service (USSS) employee assigned to Vice President JD Vance’s protective detail has been placed on administrative leave after an undercover video released by independent journalist James O’Keefe allegedly showed the agent leaking sensitive security information, the agency confirmed to Fox News.

The USSS is investigating and said the employee’s security clearance has been suspended and access to agency facilities and systems revoked as the incident is investigated, opening the door to broader concerns about operational security and an agency-wide retraining order.

USSS Deputy Director Matthew Quinn told Fox News in a statement: "The U.S. Secret Service has no tolerance for any behavior that could potentially compromise the safety, privacy or trust of our protectees. This incident is under investigation and the employee involved has been placed on administrative leave with his clearance suspended and access to agency facilities and systems revoked.

"The U.S. Secret Service has also issued an order for all personnel to retake the agency’s required anti-espionage training in order to ensure employees are aware of the threats posed by individuals aiming to exploit agency employees for information about our protective operations," Quinn added.

"The U.S. Secret Service has a 160-year-old tradition of discretion that sets this agency apart, and we have no tolerance for employees who fail to meet this standard. The U.S. Secret Service deeply apologizes to the Vance family for this violation of their trust and privacy. The faith our protectees place in this agency is not something the U.S. Secret Service takes lightly, and we are committed to taking the necessary actions to ensure that a similar breach of standards does not occur again," the statement concluded.

In a post on X by O’Keefe, undercover footage allegedly shows a USSS agent he claims as being assigned to Vance’s protective detail, sharing sensitive information with someone he believed to be a romantic interest.

According to O’Keefe, the agent discussed protective formations, shift schedules, travel movements and advance security procedures, and allegedly sent images while aboard Air Force Two.

Fox News Digital has not independently verified the full contents of the video.

O’Keefe goes on to write that the agent involved was "recorded on hidden camera providing an undercover journalist with sensitive security information" and allegedly discussed "protective formations, shift schedules, travel plans, & real-time locations."

The agent also allegedly shared information "sometimes days in advance" and acknowledged signing paperwork prohibiting disclosure of that kind of privileged information.

O'Keefe alleges the agent is a "holdover from the Biden administration" and that he holds anti-ICE and anti-Trump administration personal views.

O’Keefe said his organization coordinated with the USSS prior to publication and redacted certain operational details at the agency’s request.

The USSS is tasked with protecting the president, vice president and other designated officials, and operates under strict confidentiality rules governing operations.

The USSS did not immediately provide a timeline for its completion or say whether criminal charges could result from the incident.

The White House did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.