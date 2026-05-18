Maine county sees alarming spike in HIV cases, prompting action from health officials

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A central Maine county's HIV outbreak has grown to 43 cases after two new infections were reported last week, prompting a response from public health officials and community organizations in the state.

Both newly reported Penobscot County cases were diagnosed in April, the Bangor Daily News reported Monday. The outbreak, which began in October 2023, has far exceeded the county’s typical HIV case count. Penobscot County usually sees about two new HIV cases per year, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Nearly all of the people infected in the outbreak have reported either injecting drugs or experiencing homelessness within one year of their diagnosis, the Maine CDC said.

Public health officials have warned that the real number of infections is likely higher than the detected total.

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Community groups across the state have increased HIV testing and prevention work as officials try to contain the spread. U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention staff also visited Penobscot County in December to assist with the response, according to the report.

The Maine CDC also identified a separate cluster of five HIV cases in November that had been detected in Cumberland County last year among people who inject drugs.

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HIV attacks the immune system and can interfere with the body’s ability to fight infection and disease, according to the CDC. There is no known cure, but medication can help control the virus.

In nearly all of the reported Penobscot County cases, the people infected also tested positive for hepatitis C, the Maine CDC said. Hepatitis C is a liver disease that can be mild for some people but can lead to severe long-term complications, including liver cancer.

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More than three-quarters of HIV patients tied to the Penobscot County outbreak received care within 30 days of diagnosis, according to Maine CDC figures. Among the 41 people in the outbreak currently living in Maine, 59% had reached viral suppression at their most recent test, meaning they cannot transmit HIV to others.