Suspected drunk driver kills 2 pedestrians in violent chain-reaction crash on Manhattan's Upper West Side

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A suspected drunk driver killed two pedestrians and injured several others Friday evening in a violent chain-reaction crash on Manhattan’s Upper West Side, the New York Police Department (NYPD) told Fox News Digital.

The crash happened around 6 p.m. near the intersection of West 109th Street and Amsterdam Avenue, a busy stretch near residential buildings, restaurants and Columbia University.

Investigators said Elvin Suarez, 61, was driving a 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 SUV northbound on Amsterdam Avenue when he allegedly first struck a parked Volkswagen Jetta south of the intersection before barreling through West 109th Street, jumping a pedestrian island and hitting four pedestrians.

Police said the Mercedes-Benz continued through the intersection before crashing into a parked Chevrolet Astro van occupied by a 51-year-old man.

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The impact pushed the van into several additional parked vehicles, including a Honda CR-V, Toyota Sienna, Toyota 4Runner and Nissan Altima, authorities said.

Emergency responders transported Suarez, the van occupant and the four pedestrians to Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital following the crash.

Two pedestrians — Jason Negron, 46, and Michael Saint-Hilaire, 35, both of Manhattan — were pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

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Suarez, the van occupant and two additional pedestrians, ages 44 and 36, were listed in stable condition.

Police said Suarez was arrested and charged with two counts of manslaughter, three counts of vehicular manslaughter, two counts of vehicular assault and driving while intoxicated.

Authorities have not released additional details about what may have led up to the crash or whether investigators believe speed was also a factor.

The NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad is continuing to investigate the deadly collision.

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Part of Amsterdam Avenue was shut down Friday evening as investigators examined the scene and crews worked to remove damaged vehicles from the roadway.

Authorities have not said whether Suarez has retained an attorney.