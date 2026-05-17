Trump to convene top-level Situation Room meeting on Iran with no nuclear deal in sight and more top headlines

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Good morning and welcome to Fox News' morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. Trump to convene top-level Situation Room meeting on Iran with no nuclear deal in sight

2. Charlie Kirk suspected assassin asks for more secret hearings after losing fight over cameras in court

3. Cruise ship hantavirus outbreak reaches Canada as officials confirm new case

MAJOR HEADLINES

SPIRITUAL REVIVAL — Trump delivers Bible reading to thousands gathered for America 250 prayer rally. Continue reading …

CITYWIDE RAMPAGE — Police arrest 2 juveniles allegedly linked to 12 random shootings injuring 4 people. Continue reading …

MAYDAY MOMENT — Dramatic video captures the moment two Navy jets crash midair as crew ejects. Continue reading …

PULPIT PRESSURE — Pastor handcuffed mid-sermon says he faces years in prison for hate-related charges. Continue reading …

GLOBAL ALARM RAISED — WHO declares Ebola emergency after 80 suspected deaths rock Congo and Uganda. Continue reading …

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POLITICS

LEADERS CONVENE — Trump, Netanyahu speak amid reports of potential revival of military action on Iran. Continue reading …

ART OF THE DEAL — How America’s top CEOs teamed up with Trump to gain leverage over China. Continue reading …

SENATE SNAG — Senate parliamentarian rejects $1 billion in reconciliation bill for White House security, Trump ballroom. Continue reading …

MAGA CIVIL WAR — Trump threatens to pull Boebert endorsement, calls congresswoman ‘weak minded’ over Massie support. Continue reading …

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MEDIA

COPY AND PASTE — New York Magazine columnist accused of plagiarism by fellow reporters, triggers internal review. Continue reading …

PURGE WARNING — Lindsey Graham warns Republicans, Democrats trying to 'destroy' Trump is a losing game after Cassidy defeat. Continue reading …

STEAL YOUR MONEY — Dr Oz suspends 800 California hospice providers in $1B Medicare fraud crackdown. Continue reading …

GOLDEN STATE BLUES — Former mayor tells fellow Democrats they can't pin homelessness crisis on Trump. Continue reading …

OPINION

TED JENKIN — The little-known Medicare surtax may hammer millions in Obamacare tax battle. Continue reading …

REP. PAT FALLON — Congress is a huge target for spies. Members and staff need a wake-up call and training. Continue reading …

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IN OTHER NEWS

MOB CHAOS — Soccer fans storm field in 22 minutes flat, forcing players to flee for their lives. Continue reading …

ANCIENT GRANDEUR — ‘Magnificent’ colossal tomb tied to Alexander the Great uncovered. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ — Test yourself on Knicks knowledge and sitcom similarities. Take the quiz here …

MAKING THE CUT — Cheap, healthy food is rejected by most Americans even as MAHA movement pushes it. Continue reading …

TASTY TREND — Bible-inspired diet guidance is making waves — here's why. See video ...

WATCH

VP JD VANCE — America has always been and remains a nation of prayer. See video …

SPEAKER MIKE JOHNSON — GOP is a vibrant party, in great position to win midterms. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in as lawmakers push forward on crypto regulation while community banks warn the fight over digital finance is only beginning. Check it out ...

FOX WEATHER

What's it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













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