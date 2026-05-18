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Luigi Mangione

Luigi Mangione evidence ruling could determine what jurors see at his September murder trial

The alleged murder weapon, a 3D-printed silencer and fake ID are among the items at stake in the ruling

By Michael Ruiz , Maria Paronich Fox News
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Luigi Mangione defense fights to toss key evidence in UnitedHealthcare CEO murder case Video

Luigi Mangione defense fights to toss key evidence in UnitedHealthcare CEO murder case

Fox News senior correspondent Eric Shawn reports as defendant Luigi Mangione returns to Manhattan court and moves to suppress backpack evidence and police statements in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

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A New York judge is expected to rule this morning on whether evidence seized from Luigi Mangione's backpack during his arrest at a Pennsylvania McDonald's is admissible at trial.

A different judge, overseeing his separate federal case, has already rejected the defense team's argument that the search was improper, and the evidence will be part of his federal trial.

It includes the alleged murder weapon, a 3D-printed silencer, the fake ID used to check into a Manhattan hostel and journals purported to rail against the health insurance industry.

Mangione, 28, is accused of shooting UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, 50, from behind outside a Manhattan Hilton hotel on Dec. 4, 2024, as the victim was walking to a business conference.

Luigi Mangione standing in State Supreme Court in Manhattan during a hearing

Luigi Mangione appears in State Supreme Court in Manhattan during an evidence suppression hearing in his murder case on Dec. 16, 2025. (Seth Wenig/AP)

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He allegedly fled the scene on a bicycle and then went to Altoona, Pennsylvania, where customers and employees recognized him from a wanted poster and called 911 five days later.

Authorities searched the bag multiple times after Mangione's arrest in the eight hours before obtaining a search warrant, defense lawyers wrote in a letter to the court. They argued the search was improper because once Mangione was arrested, he wasn't in control of the bag, so police should have obtained a warrant ifrst.

Luigi Mangione shouting while officers restrain him outside courthouse

Luigi Mangione shouts as officers restrain him while arriving for his extradition hearing at Blair County Courthouse in Hollidaysburg, Pa., on Dec. 10, 2024. Mangione is the prime suspect in the shooting death of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson last week. (David Dee Delgado/Fox News Digital)

The defense has characterized the search of his bag as a violation of his constitutional rights. They also asked for statements he made between his arrest on Dec. 9 and extradition to New York 10 days later to be thrown out.

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Prosecutors asked New York Judge Gregory Carro to deny the motion, arguing Altoona police acted reasonably when they searched Mangione's bag after arresting him.

LUIGI MANGIONE'S CEO MURDER CASE RAISES CONCERNS ACTIVIST JURORS MAY IGNORE EVIDENCE

Luigi Mangione's gun displayed as evidence in a suppression hearing.

Evidence including Luigi Mangione's gun was presented by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office during a suppression hearing in the investigation of the murder of UNC CEO Brian Thompson. (DOJ)

The court already held several days of hearings on the matter and heard testimony from 17 witnesses.

Mangione has pleaded not guilty to all state and federal charges.

In New York, the top charge is second-degree murder, which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison. He faces six more weapons related charges and one for allegedly possessing a fake ID.

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Brian Thompson smiling in a blue button down shirt and blue zip-up jacket

Brian Thompson, CEO of UnitedHealthcare, is shown in an undated portrait provided by UnitedHealth. He was shot and killed on his way to an investor conference in New York City in what prosecutors described as a politically motivated assassination. (AP Photo/UnitedHealth Group via AP)

The judge previously dismissed terrorism-related charges that could have put Mangione in prison for life without parole if convicted.

The state trial is scheduled to begin on Sept. 8.

In Mangione's federal case, which is a separate legal proceeding, U.S. District Judge Margaret Garnett ruled that the backpack evidence could stand in his federal trial in a Jan. 30 order, while also dealing a blow to the prosecution and taking the death penalty off the table.

Luigi Mangione talking with a police officer in Altoona, Pennsylvania

Luigi Mangione talks with a police officer in Altoona, Pa. (DOJ)

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Thompson, a father of two from Minnesota, had come to New York City to meet with Wall Street investors. Surveillance video shows the last moments of his life — when a gunman approached him from behind on the sidewalk and opened fire.
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