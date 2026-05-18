Upscale coastal enclave beloved by Kennedys erupts after homeless shelter plan puts it steps from school

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Cape Cod residents are speaking out against plans to place a homeless shelter 150 yards from an elementary school, with some people worried that those inside would be forced outside every morning at the exact same time children are arriving.

During the May 6 Barnstable School Committee meeting, members voted to send a letter voicing concern regarding a plan to relocate the St. Joseph’s House homeless shelter in Hyannis, Massachusetts, to a new spot that's a 5-minute walk from a nearby elementary school, according to the Cape Cod Times.

Among other issues, residents are concerned that the relocation plan by Housing Assistance Corporation and Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Fall River would mean those who are homeless would be pushed out daily at 7 a.m., the same time as elementary students are headed to school.

"The people are forced out daily, right at the exact time schools are in transit; businesses are operating. It’s not going to work any better here than it was there," Town Councilor Betty Ludtke said, according to Boston 25.

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Rick Brigham, who has worked at the St. Joseph’s House for 27 years, shares the same concerns regarding the shelter's proximity to an elementary school.

"They’re out on the street trying to survive," Brigham said. "It’s not only problematic for the community, the business owners, the residents, it’s problematic for the neighbors in need."

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"The impact is tremendous, but there’s a different way to do this," Brigham added.

John Kimball, who owns Steve Sue’s Par-Tee Freeze on Hyannis’ Main Street, also shared his concerns about the homeless shelter opening across the street from his business.

"My job is to make people happy, and we have the mini golf, and we have the ice cream, what better environment to make people happy in?" Kimball said. "I worry about not only the business. I mean, that’s how it all started, but then you start getting into and understanding the program, and I start getting concerned for the area."

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Notably, Hyannis is where former President John F. Kennedy had a house and was dubbed the "Summer White House."

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Even though zoning laws don't allow for the creation of a homeless shelter in the area where plans are underway for construction, the groups behind the effort obtained a building permit.

Ludtke said the groups were able to work around the zoning laws because of a religious exemption.

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The Housing Assistance Corporation and Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Fall River, that are behind the relocation effort, tried to address community concerns in a statement.

"We understand the concerns of the community, but we have a well-designed security plan in place that protects guests and the community. The existing shelter is near schools and bus stops, and there have been no concerns over the many years it has been in operation," the groups said.

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Barnstable School Committee member Mike Judge, who claims to be "well-versed with homeless shelters," said he's worried about the potential that more security will have to be hired.

"I can see a lot of huge financial problems with this," Judge said at the May 6 meeting.