Teen vanished from home decades ago – now feds hope new image and shifting loyalties reveal truth

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Authorities are renewing their call for information in the decades-old disappearance of 14-year-old Laureen Rahn, who vanished from her New Hampshire home in April 1980.

Attorney General John M. Formella, New Hampshire State Police Col. Mark B. Hall and Manchester Police Chief Peter A. Marr said Monday that investigators are actively pursuing new leads in the case, which remains unsolved 46 years later.

An age-progressed image of Laureen, provided by the FBI’s Boston Division, was also released alongside the appeal showing what she may look like today.

Laureen was last seen April 27, 1980, at her home on Merrimack Street in Manchester, New Hampshire. Investigators say she left behind all of her belongings — including clothing and money — and there were no signs of a struggle inside the apartment.

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Authorities believe she may have left voluntarily, possibly with someone she knew, intending to return.

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According to the New Hampshire State Police, on Sunday, April 27, 1980, at 3:45 a.m., the Manchester Police responded to reports of the missing teen.

Laureen's mother told authorities that she had gone out of town with her friend and that Laureen asked to remain home in Manchester. Her mother also said that when she arrived home at about 1:15 a.m., she noticed the back door of their apartment was open, and the front door was unsecured.

Upon checking the apartment, she found Laureen's friend sleeping in Laureen's bed, and that Laureen was not in the apartment.

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Laureen's friend told the police that she and Laureen had been drinking and that Laureen had been in bed but left the bedroom, taking a pillow and blanket to sleep on the couch. Laureen may have left the apartment willingly with the intent of returning momentarily, as she did not take any clothing, money or personal items with her, police said.

Laureen has not been seen or heard from since.

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Officials say the New Hampshire Cold Case Unit and Manchester police are now leveraging modern forensic tools unavailable at the time, including advanced DNA testing and new evidence analysis techniques.

"Laureen was just 14 years old, and her family has endured 46 years of unanswered questions," said Senior Assistant Attorney General R. Christopher Knowles, who leads the state’s Cold Case Unit. "Our commitment to bringing Laureen home remains steadfast."

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Knowles said investigators believe someone still has critical information.

"We know that relationships and loyalties change over four decades," he said. "We urge anyone who has been holding onto information to come forward."

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Authorities are particularly seeking information from:

People who lived near 289 Merrimack St. in April 1980

Classmates or peers who knew or spent time with Laureen

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Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cold Case Unit tip line at (603) 271-2663, email coldcaseunit@dos.nh.gov, or submit a tip online.