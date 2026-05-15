Becky Hill’s 'disgraceful' comments and book ambitions unraveled Alex Murdaugh's murder conviction: Docs

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The South Carolina Supreme Court wiped away Alex Murdaugh’s double-murder conviction on May 13, ruling unanimously that the trial was irredeemably tainted by the conduct of Colleton County Clerk of Court Rebecca "Becky" Hill.

Last week, the South Carolina Supreme Court delivered an account of how Hill’s conduct during the 2023 double-murder trial crossed ethical and constitutional lines, ultimately unraveling the state’s conviction of Murdaugh.

"Both the State and Murdaugh's defense skillfully presented their cases to the jury as the trial court deftly presided over this complicated and high-profile matter," the court wrote. "However, their efforts were in vain because Colleton County Clerk of Court Rebecca Hill placed her fingers on the scales of justice, thereby denying Murdaugh his right to a fair trial by an impartial jury."

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Rebecca Hill placed her fingers on the scales of justice, thereby denying Murdaugh his right to a fair trial by an impartial jury.

The opinion described Hill’s actions as a "breathtaking and disgraceful effort" to interfere with the jury process, conduct the justices called "unprecedented in South Carolina."

ALEX MURDAUGH'S DOUBLE MURDER CONVICTION UNANIMOUSLY OVERTURNED BY SOUTH CAROLINA SUPREME COURT

At the center of the case were repeated allegations that Hill improperly commented on Murdaugh’s testimony and credibility to jurors during the six-week murder trial.

Jurors testified Hill told them not to be "fooled" by Murdaugh’s defense and instructed them to "watch him closely," "look at his actions," and "look at his movements" while he testified.

One alternate juror recalled Hill warning jurors: "They’re going to say things that will try to confuse you. Don’t let them confuse you or convince you or throw you off."

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The Supreme Court said the comments went beyond casual conversation between staff and jury members, writing that she "essentially implored the jurors to find him guilty."

"Hill became a character witness on behalf of the State, encouraging the jurors to question Murdaugh's credibility" the opinion said.

The opinion also painted a portrait of a public official consumed by the attention surrounding the nationally televised trial.

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Hill co-authored a book about the proceedings, "Behind the Doors of Justice: The Murdaugh Murders," while also granting favors to media members and cultivating celebrity around the case, according to testimony cited by the court.

According to the book’s synopsis , Hill had known the Murdaugh family for decades and was aware of "the rumors of corruption and crime surrounding the Murdaugh family."

"These accusations came and went, nothing sticking long enough to bring clarity or a clear conviction. Becky had also known of good deeds done by the Murdaughs," the synopsis stated. "She was there when Randolph Murdaugh received the Order of the Palmetto, the highest honor bestowed on a civilian by the Governor of South Carolina."

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A fellow court official testified Hill said she hoped the book would earn enough money to buy a lake house and believed a guilty verdict would improve sales.

The justices concluded Hill "was attracted by the siren call of celebrity" and "allowed her desire for the public attention of the moment to overcome her duty to her oath of office."

Although Hill denied many of the allegations during a 2024 evidentiary hearing, the Supreme Court wrote that "Hill’s denial of making any inappropriate comments lacked credibility."

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The opinion also referenced Hill’s later guilty plea to perjury related to her denial that she allowed members of the media to view sealed exhibits.

Timeline of the Reversal:

October 2023: Murdaugh attorneys allege jury tampering

Murdaugh attorneys allege jury tampering January 2024: Jurors testify under oath

Jurors testify under oath December 2025: Hill pleads guilty to related charges

Hill pleads guilty to related charges May 2026: Supreme Court overturns convictions

The unraveling began publicly in October 2023 when Murdaugh’s attorneys filed a motion for a new trial accusing Hill of jury tampering.

WATCH: Becky Hill walks into Colleton County Courthouse

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By January 2024, jurors were testifying under oath about Hill’s comments and behavior.

The Supreme Court ultimately ruled that Hill’s actions triggered the legal presumption that the jury had been improperly influenced and that prosecutors failed to prove the verdict was unaffected.

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"As noted at the outset," the justices wrote, "Hill’s shocking jury interference" forced the court to reverse the conviction and order a new trial.

Hill’s prior guilty plea

Prior to Wednesday's ruling, Hill had previously pleaded guilty to four charges -- obstruction of justice and perjury for showing a reporter photographs that were sealed court exhibits and then lying about it, plus two counts of misconduct in office for taking bonuses and promoting a book she wrote on the trial through her public office.

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"There is no excuse for the mistakes I made. I’m ashamed of them and will carry that shame the rest of my life," Hill said in a statement read to the court.

She was sentenced to three years of probation.

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WATCH: Hill reads Murdaugh's 2023 guilty verdict

At the conclusion of Murdaugh's 2023 trial, Hill notably read the guilty verdict.

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Murdaugh remains in prison

Despite the legal win Wednesday, Murdaugh will not be walking free. He remains behind bars serving lengthy sentences for a string of financial crimes that cemented his fall from power.

For his financial crimes, Murdaugh was sentenced in state court to 27 years in prison after pleading guilty to 22 counts including money laundering and breach of trust. In federal court , he received a 40-year sentence for conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bank fraud, which he is serving concurrently with his state time.

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Though his murder convictions and subsequent life sentences were overturned by the South Carolina Supreme Court on Wednesday, he remains in prison to serve the financial sentences.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Hill, her attorneys and Colleton County for comment.