Secret Service shoots man in overnight 'armed confrontation' near White House

The Secret Service shot a man during an armed confrontation near the White House Sunday, the agency announced.

The incident took place just after midnight, about a block away from the White House, on the west side of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building.

In a statement, the Secret Service said that earlier on Saturday police shared information about a suicidal individual who may have been traveling to Washington, D.C., from Indiana.

At around midnight, members of the Secret Service encountered the man’s parked car near 17th and F Streets, NW, and saw a person matching his description nearby.

As officers approached him, the man brandished a firearm, leading to an armed confrontation where Secret Service agents shot him.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital and his condition is unknown, a Secret Service spokesperson said.

There were no reported injuries to Secret Service personnel.

The Metropolitan Police Department will lead an investigation into the shooting since they are the primary agency responsible for use-of-force incidents within the District of Columbia, the Secret Service said.

Fox News’ Lauralee Guidry contributed to this report.