Secret Service shoots man in overnight 'armed confrontation' near White House

The shooting took place after police were notified about a suicidal man in the area

Michael Dorgan By Michael Dorgan Fox News
Published
The Secret Service shot a man during an armed confrontation near the White House Sunday, the agency announced. 

The incident took place just after midnight, about a block away from the White House, on the west side of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building.

In a statement, the Secret Service said that earlier on Saturday police shared information about a suicidal individual who may have been traveling to Washington, D.C., from Indiana.

secret service agent

The Secret Service shot a man during an armed confrontation near the White House Sunday, the agency announced.  (AP)

At around midnight, members of the Secret Service encountered the man’s parked car near 17th and F Streets, NW, and saw a person matching his description nearby.

As officers approached him, the man brandished a firearm, leading to an armed confrontation where Secret Service agents shot him.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital and his condition is unknown, a Secret Service spokesperson said.

There were no reported injuries to Secret Service personnel.

White House lawn

The shooting took place about a block away from the White House.  (iStock)

The Metropolitan Police Department will lead an investigation into the shooting since they are the primary agency responsible for use-of-force incidents within the District of Columbia, the Secret Service said.

Michael Dorgan is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business.

You can send tips to michael.dorgan@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @M_Dorgan.