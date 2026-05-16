Interrogation video shows trans killer’s calm confession to ambushing parents over gender transition battle

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Newly released interrogation video shows the moment a transgender killer confessed to fatally shooting both her parents for intervening with sex reassignment surgery.

Gail and Joseph Bailey were found shot to death inside their Washington City, Utah, home in June 2024; their child, Mia Bailey, confessed to shooting and killing them.

Nearly two years later, the convicted killer's own words were revealed in interrogation video showing the shooter's confession to investigators.

TRANSGENDER UTAH WOMAN SHOT PARENTS DEAD, TOLD POLICE SHE WOULD 'DO IT AGAIN': POLICE

"I don’t regret it. I hate them," Bailey said when speaking with police in the interrogation room.

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Bailey's demeanor appears calm and celebratory at times when discussing how the killer shot multiple rounds at the couple.

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Court documents say Bailey's brother was also shot at through a door; he was able to escape and call for help that evening.

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Bailey is also heard on video blaming mental health struggles for the vicious attack. Bailey told investigators that Gail tried to "sabotage" the gender transition surgery.

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Bailey was born male but had undergone a name change and had been identifying as female before the attack.

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This past December, Bailey was sentenced to two consecutive sentences of 25 years to life in prison after pleading guilty and mentally ill to aggravated murder and aggravated assault, according to KUTV.