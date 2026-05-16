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Utah

Interrogation video shows trans killer’s calm confession to ambushing parents over gender transition battle

Mia Bailey shot both parents in their Utah home in 2024 and told police 'I don't regret it. I hate them'

By Kelsie Cairns Fox News
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Transgender killer confesses to killing parents Video

Transgender killer confesses to killing parents

Interrogation video shows Mia Bailey explaining to investigators how the fatal shooting of Bailey’s parents unfolded after a dispute over gender transition surgery. (Washington City Police Department)

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Newly released interrogation video shows the moment a transgender killer confessed to fatally shooting both her parents for intervening with sex reassignment surgery. 

Gail and Joseph Bailey were found shot to death inside their Washington City, Utah, home in June 2024; their child, Mia Bailey, confessed to shooting and killing them. 

Nearly two years later, the convicted killer's own words were revealed in interrogation video showing the shooter's confession to investigators.

TRANSGENDER UTAH WOMAN SHOT PARENTS DEAD, TOLD POLICE SHE WOULD 'DO IT AGAIN': POLICE

Transgender woman Mia Bailey poses for a selfie.

Transgender killer Mia Bailey pleaded guilty to parents' murders. (Washington City Police Department)

"I don’t regret it. I hate them," Bailey said when speaking with police in the interrogation room.

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Mia Bailey confesses to parents' murders

Interrogation video shows Mia Bailey admitting to parents' murders in Utah. (Washington City Police Department)

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Bailey's demeanor appears calm and celebratory at times when discussing how the killer shot multiple rounds at the couple.

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Yellow Kia Soul parked on a residential street

This yellow Kia Soul belonging to Mia Bailey is pictured after the killer fled the scene of parents' home murders in June 2024.

Court documents say Bailey's brother was also shot at through a door; he was able to escape and call for help that evening. 

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A yellow Kia Soul is seen on doorbell video.

Mia Bailey's vehicle is seen driving past a home following parents' murders in 2024. (Washington City Police Department)

Bailey is also heard on video blaming mental health struggles for the vicious attack. Bailey told investigators that Gail tried to "sabotage" the gender transition surgery.

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Bailey was born male but had undergone a name change and had been identifying as female before the attack.

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This past December, Bailey was sentenced to two consecutive sentences of 25 years to life in prison after pleading guilty and mentally ill to aggravated murder and aggravated assault, according to KUTV.
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