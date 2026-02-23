Former Secret Service officials warn of low-tech threats facing Trump after latest Mar-a-Lago breach

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A deadly confrontation at Mar-a-Lago over the weekend is the latest in a string of high-profile security incidents involving President Donald Trump , as former Secret Service officials warn that low-tech, lone actors now pose one of the toughest challenges to presidential protection.

"It should be quite clear to all of us by now that Trump is the most threatened president in the history of the U.S.," former Secret Service agent William "Bill" Gage told Fox News Digital Monday, pointing to multiple high-profile incidents in recent years. Unlike past presidencies, where threat levels often subsided over time, Gage said, "the longer he's president, the more these attacks keep happening."

Gage said the most difficult cases to prevent are often the least sophisticated. The recent incidents, he noted, were "super low-tech attacks by people with zero training," using rudimentary weapons. "If you were standing behind them in line at Starbucks, you wouldn’t have given them a second look," he said.

Gage said the threat landscape shifted over the course of his 12-year career as a Secret Service agent. When he joined the Secret Service in 2002, he said the agency was moving away from what he described as the traditional "lone gunman" model — figures like Lee Harvey Oswald, who assassinated John F. Kennedy, or international militants such as "Carlos the Jackal," one of the world's most wanted terrorists in the '70s and 80s — and adapting to a post-9/11 world focused on coordinated terrorist networks like al Qaeda and later ISIS.

"But if you look at Butler and the two incidents at Mar-a-Lago, those were super low-tech attacks," Gage said. "The low-tech actors are the ones that tend to slip through the cracks."

He also warned of a potential copycat effect when details of such incidents become public.

"If it were up to the Secret Service, they would never report any of these incidents ever," Gage said, arguing that widespread coverage allows others to "study what happened" and attempt to refine it.

In today’s hyperconnected political climate, he said, that dynamic adds another layer of complexity for agents trying to stop the next threat before it materializes.

In the early hours of Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026, a 21-year-old man identified as Austin Tucker Martin of North Carolina was shot and killed by U.S. Secret Service agents and a local sheriff’s deputy after entering the secure perimeter of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

Authorities say Martin drove through the north gate carrying a shotgun and a gasoline can. After being ordered to drop both, he dropped the can but raised the shotgun toward officers, who fired and killed him at the scene. Trump and First lady Melania Trump were in Washington at the time.

The incident marked the third highly publicized security encounter involving Trump in less than two years. In July 2024, a gunman opened fire at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, grazing Trump’s ear and killing an attendee before being shot by a Secret Service sniper. In September 2024, a man armed with a rifle was confronted by agents near Trump’s golf course while he was playing; that suspect was later convicted on attempted assassination charges.

While the incidents have drawn intense attention, former Deputy Assistant Director Don Mihalek said the latest Mar-a-Lago intrusion does not necessarily signal a breakdown in protective systems.

"He got through an exterior gate of an active club," Mihalek told Fox News Digital. "This wasn’t someone reaching the president’s residence." Agents confronted the suspect within seconds, he said, describing the rapid response as evidence that overlapping security layers functioned as designed.

Mihalek said presidential protection relies on multiple rings of security because outer perimeters at properties like Mar-a-Lago cannot be sealed in the same way as the White House . "If he ended up in the president’s house on Mar-a-Lago, that might be a different conversation," he said.

He also cautioned against viewing recent incidents in isolation, noting that presidents routinely face roughly 2,000 threats per year, most of which are mitigated before the public ever becomes aware of them. "These just happen to be very public instances," Mihalek said, arguing that the social media era amplifies perceptions of escalation.

Mihalek pointed to last summer’s rally shooting in Butler as an example of how early intervention can be decisive, noting that local law enforcement had reportedly identified the suspect prior to the attack. "If somebody had walked up and said, ‘Hey, who are you?’ we wouldn’t be talking about Butler," he said.

As Trump prepares to address Congress at the State of the Union , both former officials said the security posture at the Capitol is unlikely to change in response to the weekend incident.

The annual address is designated a National Special Security Event — the highest level of federal security planning — triggering coordination among the Secret Service, U.S. Capitol Police, FBI, War Department and other agencies. The designation allows for expanded perimeter controls, airspace restrictions and continuity-of-government planning.

Gage, who previously led advance planning for State of the Union addresses, said the event operates under a well-established security "blueprint" built to account for worst-case scenarios. "There’s really no way to increase it anymore," he said.

Both former officials said the defining challenge for presidential protection today is unpredictability: individuals with minimal training, rudimentary weapons and the ability to find reinforcement online. Unlike organized extremist networks, such actors may leave few detectable signals before acting.