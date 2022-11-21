JD Vance, a venture capitalist, author and politician won big in the 2022 Midterm elections where he defeated his Democratic opponent, Tim Ryan in Ohio’s Senate election. The Republican is a bestselling author with his book, “Hillbilly Elegy” that went on to be turned into a Netflix movie in 2020.

Vance was born in Middletown, Ohio where his father left when he was young and his mother battled a drug addiction. Growing up, he spent a lot of time with his grandmother, who he called Mamaw.

Vance is a Marine who served in the Iraq War. After that, he went to The Ohio State University, where he received a bachelors degree in political science and philosophy.

Vance continued his education further by attending Yale Law School, where he graduated and received his law degree.

"Hillibilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis” was written by Vance in 2016. The book was a New York Times Bestseller. The popular book was turned into a movie that came out in 2020. The film was directed by Ron Howard and starred Amy Adams, Glenn Close and Gabriel Basso.

In 2022, Vance went for the open Senate seat left by Republican Sen. Rob Portman, who was retiring. Vance went up against U.S. House Rep. Tim Ryan and defeated the Democrat in the midterm elections.

Vance is married to Usha Vance since 2014. The pair have three children together.