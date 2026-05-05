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Crime

Armed suspect who allegedly shot at Secret Service officers near White House identified as Texas man

Michael Marx, 45, was transported to a local hospital after the Monday confrontation; charges have not yet been revealed

Julia Bonavita By Julia Bonavita Fox News
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Fox News has learned the name of the suspect shot by U.S. Secret Service officers near the White House this week. 

Michael Marx, a 45-year-old Texan, has been identified as the individual seen allegedly carrying a firearm just blocks from the White House on Monday, sources told Fox News on Tuesday.

Secret Service Uniformed Division officers engaged the suspect after he was observed pulling a gun, a federal source previously told Fox News Digital. 

In a news conference, Secret Service Deputy Director Matt Quinn told reporters that the suspect allegedly shot in the direction of officers after they tried to confront him near 15th Street and Independence Avenue, causing the agents to return fire.

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A crime scene technician removes a gun on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.

A crime scene technician removes a gun following an exchange of gunfire between the Secret Service and a gunman on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., on May 4, 2026. Police said the gunman shot at a Secret Service agent and wounded a bystander before police shot the gunman. (Andrew Leyden/Getty Images)

 A juvenile suspect was also struck by the suspect and sustained non-life-threatening injuries, Quinn said. 

Quinn said the confrontation began after trained surveillance personnel spotted a "visual print" of a weapon.

"My understanding is they observed a print," Quinn said. "These are trained surveillance detection personnel out there looking every day to look for just that... and they observed a visual print of a firearm."

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"Upon making contact, that individual fled briefly on foot, withdrew a firearm and fired in the direction of our agents and officers," Quinn said. "They returned fire and engaged."

A National Guard soldier and U.S. Secret Service officer secure the crime scene.

A National Guard soldier and U.S. Secret Service officer secure the crime scene following an exchange of gunfire by the U.S. Secret Service and a gunman on the National Mall on May 4, 2026, in Washington, D.C. (Andrew Leyden/Getty Images)

Vice President JD Vance’s motorcade had passed through the area not long before the shooting, but the incident appears to be unrelated, according to Quinn.  

Quinn also dismissed questions regarding whether the suspect was targeting President Donald Trump in light of the recent attack at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner.

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 "I can’t say — I’m not going to guess on that," Quinn said. "I can tell you that every time, we’re patrolling this area. In every site, we do 24/7, hardcore, whether or not it was directed to the president or not, I don’t know. But we will find out."

  • Crime scene technicians catalog evidence
    Image 1 of 2

    Crime scene technicians catalog evidence following an exchange of gunfire by the U.S. Secret Service and a gunman on the National Mall on May 4, 2026, in Washington, D.C. (Andrew Leyden/Getty Images)

  • A U.S. Secret Service officer protects the crime scene.
    Image 2 of 2

    A U.S. Secret Service officer protects the crime scene following an exchange of gunfire by the U.S. Secret Service and a gunman on the National Mall on May 4, 2026 in Washington, D.C.  (Andrew Leyden/Getty Images)

Marx was subsequently transported to a local hospital, though his condition has not yet been released by authorities.

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Additionally, prosecutors have not yet revealed what charges Marx may face stemming from the alleged incident. 

Fox News Digital’s Sarah Rumpf-Whitten contributed to this report.

Julia Bonavita is a U.S. Writer for Fox News Digital and a Fox Flight Team drone pilot. You can follow her at @juliabonavita13 on all platforms and send story tips to julia.bonavita@fox.com.
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