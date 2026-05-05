Armed suspect who allegedly shot at Secret Service officers near White House identified as Texas man

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Fox News has learned the name of the suspect shot by U.S. Secret Service officers near the White House this week.

Michael Marx, a 45-year-old Texan, has been identified as the individual seen allegedly carrying a firearm just blocks from the White House on Monday, sources told Fox News on Tuesday.

Secret Service Uniformed Division officers engaged the suspect after he was observed pulling a gun, a federal source previously told Fox News Digital.

In a news conference, Secret Service Deputy Director Matt Quinn told reporters that the suspect allegedly shot in the direction of officers after they tried to confront him near 15th Street and Independence Avenue, causing the agents to return fire.

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A juvenile suspect was also struck by the suspect and sustained non-life-threatening injuries, Quinn said.

Quinn said the confrontation began after trained surveillance personnel spotted a "visual print" of a weapon.

"My understanding is they observed a print," Quinn said. "These are trained surveillance detection personnel out there looking every day to look for just that... and they observed a visual print of a firearm."

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"Upon making contact, that individual fled briefly on foot, withdrew a firearm and fired in the direction of our agents and officers," Quinn said. "They returned fire and engaged."

Vice President JD Vance’s motorcade had passed through the area not long before the shooting, but the incident appears to be unrelated, according to Quinn.

Quinn also dismissed questions regarding whether the suspect was targeting President Donald Trump in light of the recent attack at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner.

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"I can’t say — I’m not going to guess on that," Quinn said. "I can tell you that every time, we’re patrolling this area. In every site, we do 24/7, hardcore, whether or not it was directed to the president or not, I don’t know. But we will find out."

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Marx was subsequently transported to a local hospital, though his condition has not yet been released by authorities.

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Additionally, prosecutors have not yet revealed what charges Marx may face stemming from the alleged incident.

Fox News Digital’s Sarah Rumpf-Whitten contributed to this report.