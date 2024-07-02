How the Supreme Court presidential immunity ruling impacts the Biden-Trump rematch and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

‘A PIVOTAL MOMENT’ – Supreme Court rules on Trump's presidential immunity: How will it affect the race for the White House? Continue reading …

FACT-CHECKED – VP Harris caught ‘lying’ about Trump’s position on abortion, Elon Musk immediately crushes her for it. Continue reading …

HATE AT THE HELM – Deputy DAs in Los Angeles raise concerns of office antisemitism under boss George Gascon. Continue reading …

MAJOR STORM – Hurricane Beryl shatters record after becoming Category 5 storm. Continue reading …

DREAM SCENARIO – Mark Wahlberg is ‘living every guy’s fantasy’ with new onscreen romance. Continue reading …

POLITICS

CASH DASH – Biden campaign spotlights massive June fundraising haul in 2024 election rematch with Trump. Continue reading …

PARTY ELDERS – Dems who were pressed to retire due to age concerns have a history of refusing to go. Continue reading …

REPEATING HISTORY – New York ripe for Trump’s taking, GOP chair says: Biden is in a 1980-Carter moment. Continue reading …

PUSHING BACK – AOC threatens Supreme Court after torching Trump ruling as ‘assault’ on democracy. Continue reading …

MAJOR PLAY – Trump moves to overturn Manhattan conviction, citing immunity decision. Continue reading …

MEDIA

'CHEAP FAKES' – Liberal media fumed over criticisms of Biden's mental fitness before debate. Continue reading …

'NOT A ONE-OFF' – Sources close to Biden report 'marked incidence of cognitive decline' in last 6 months: Bernstein. Continue reading …

NUMBERS ‘IN THE TOILET' – James Carville warns about losing Democratic voters by 'speaking like NPR.’ Continue reading …

NO EXCUSES – Jen Psaki defends prep team after family reportedly blames staff for debate performance. Continue reading …

NOT THE MAN – Liberal media pressure on Biden to drop out of race grows after debate. Continue reading …



OPINION

LIZ PEEK – If Joe Biden steps aside, who takes his place? Continue reading …

HUGH HEWITT – Morning Glory: Trump dominated the debate. He doesn’t need a second one. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

NOT MOVING ON – United States knocked out of Copa América after heartbreaking loss to Uruguay. Continue reading …

'MOST SEXIST THING' – Former Levi's exec launches XX-XY Athletics brand, TikTok bans pro-women ad. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – How well do you know our fight for independence and music made in the USA? Take the quiz here …

WARNING SIGNS – 'Sadfishing' social media trend could be symptomatic of 'concerning' issues, says psychologist. Continue reading …

BACKYARD SHOCK – A bear and her cubs enjoy some backyard birdseed — then the adult bear charges the family dog. See video …

WATCH

TULSI GABBARD – Democrats' infighting is because they don't care about the country. See video …

LISA DAFTARI – US bases in Europe on high alert amid possible terrorist threats. See video …

FOX WEATHER

What’s the weather looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

