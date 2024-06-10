American Culture Quiz: How well do you know our fight for independence and music made in the USA?

APP USERS: Click here to get the quiz!

The American Culture Quiz is a weekly test of knowledge of our unique national traits, trends, history and people, including current news and the sights and sounds of the season.

This week's quiz is headlined by key names and places in America's fight for independence, music made in the USA and towering geographical landmarks. Can you get all 8 questions right?

<section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>John Adams, Samuel Adams and John Hancock were all born in which community? (It's the only U.S. city that is the birthplace of three signers of the Declaration of Independence.)</h3><ul><li>Quincy, Massachusetts</li><li>Williamsburg, Virginia</li><li>Philadelphia, Pennsylvania</li><li>Charleston, South Carolina</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Yellowstone, America's first national park and considered by many the first in the world, straddles parts of three states. Which state is NOT one of them?</h3><ul><li>Idaho</li><li>Utah</li><li>Montana</li><li>Wyoming</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>The 1963 book "The Feminine Mystique" helped ignite the feminism movement in 1960s. Which author wrote it?</h3><ul><li>Jane Fonda</li><li>Maya Angelou</li><li>Betty Friedan</li><li>Sandra Cisneros</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Nellie Tayloe Ross became the first female sworn in as governor of a U.S. state in 1925, fifteen days before the second female to serve as a state chief executive, Gov. Miriam Ferguson of Texas. What state did Gov. Ross lead?</h3><ul><li>California</li><li>Minnesota</li><li>New York</li><li>Wyoming</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Most of the Founding Fathers signed the Declaration of Independence on August 2, not July 4, 1776 —&nbsp;true or false?</h3><ul><li>True</li><li>False</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>In which state will you find the tallest mountain east of the Mississippi River?</h3><ul><li>Tennessee</li><li>West Virginia</li><li>Pennsylvania</li><li>North Carolina</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>What style of music, famous for its a capella harmonies and often performed by street-corner groups, became a pop music force in the 1950s and 1960s? (Hit songs of the genre include "Duke of Earl," "Earth Angel" and "In the Still of the Night.")</h3><ul><li>Brit pop</li><li>Surf rock</li><li>Doo wop</li><li>Do dah diddy</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>One powerhouse performer has won Grammy Awards for best country, pop, Mexican American and children's songs or albums. Her grandfather invented the electric stove. Who is she?</h3><ul><li>Doja Cat</li><li>Olivia Rodrigo</li><li>Linda Ronstadt</li><li>Jennifer Lopez</li></ul></section>

To try your hand at more quizzes from Fox News Digital, click here.

Also, to take our latest News Quiz — published every Friday — click here.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle

(Photo credits: Getty Images, AP Images, iStock, Fox News Digital)