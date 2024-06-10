American Culture Quiz: How well do you know our fight for independence and music made in the USA?

APP USERS: Click here to get the quiz!
The American Culture Quiz is a weekly test of knowledge of our unique national traits, trends, history and people, including current news and the sights and sounds of the season.
This week's quiz is headlined by key names and places in America's fight for independence, music made in the USA and towering geographical landmarks. Can you get all 8 questions right?
To try your hand at more quizzes from Fox News Digital, click here.
Also, to take our latest News Quiz — published every Friday — click here.
For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle
(Photo credits: Getty Images, AP Images, iStock, Fox News Digital)