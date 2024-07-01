Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Jen Psaki defends prep team after family reportedly blames staff for debate performance: 'Biden was bad'

Blaming 'Ronald Klain and Anita Dunn who have successfully prepped many candidates including Obama, Clinton and Biden is absurd,' his former press secretary said

Joshua Q. Nelson By Joshua Q. Nelson Fox News
MSNBC host calls out Biden's staff for the president's schedule leading up to the debate Video

MSNBC host calls out Biden's staff for the president's schedule leading up to the debate

MSNBC host and Biden supporter Mika Brzezinski called out the president's staff on Monday over his schedule leading up to the debate.

Former White House press secretary turn MSNBC host Jen Psaki on Monday defended President Biden’s presidential debate prep team, saying that the commander-in-chief’s performance was just "bad."

Psaki's comments came after several reports that President Biden's family is blaming his staff for his shaky debate performance.

"There are a lot of important discussions and debates about this political moment we are in and the path forward, but the notion that the issue at the debate was the prep process done by people like @RonaldKlain and Anita Dunn who have successfully prepped many candidates including Obama, Clinton and Biden is absurd," Psaki wrote on X.

She went on to say, "It was a bad debate. I have no doubt they were tough, strategic and direct. (Believe me I have seen them in action) but prep does not always determine the outcome. Biden was bad. Important convos about what happens next. But if you are directing your ire at ‘prep’ you are not talking about the right things."

Jen Psaki at podium

Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Monday defended President Biden’s presidential debate prep team, highlighting that the commander-in-chief’s performance was just "bad." (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

CAN BIDEN BE REPLACED AS THE DEMOCRATIC NOMINEE?

Klain replied on X thanking Psaki for defending him.

On Sunday, Biden's wife, children and grandchildren used a gathering at Camp David to urge him to stay in the race and keep fighting despite his debate performance, and some family members criticized how his staff prepared him for the faceoff, The Associated Press reported, citing four people familiar with the discussions.

According to Politico, the family's criticism was hurled specifically toward Anita Dunn, the senior adviser who frequently has the president’s ear; her husband, Bob Bauer, the president’s attorney who played former President Trump in rehearsals at Camp David; and Ron Klain, the former chief of staff who ran point on the debate prep and previous cycles’ sessions, Politico reported, citing three people briefed on the family conversations but not directly involved.

Politico reported further that his family complained that Biden was not "prepared to pivot more to go on the attack; that he was bogged down too much on defending his record rather than outlining a vision for a second term; and that he was over-worked and not well-rested."

Jill Biden walks President Biden off stage

First Lady Jill Biden holding President Biden's hand as she walks off stage in January of 2024.  (Fox News/POOL)

BIDEN'S 'DISASTER' DEBATE PERFORMANCE SPARKS MEDIA MELTDOWN, CALLS FOR HIM TO WITHDRAW FROM 2024 RACE

The Bidens were also asking why Klain allowed the president to become overburdened by statistics and claimed Biden went to the Atlanta debate with a summer tan, but had makeup on during the debate that made him look pale, the New York Times reported, citing people close to the situation. 

Other Biden supporters have also pointed the finger at his prep team.

John Morgan, a top Democratic donor close to President Biden’s brother, Frank, publicly blamed the advisers by name for the debate performance. 

"Biden has for too long been fooled by the value of Anita Dunn and her husband," Morgan wrote on X Sunday. "They need to go… TODAY. The grifting is gross. It was political malpractice."

"It would be like if you took a prizefighter who was going to have a title fight and put him in a sauna for 15 hours then said, ‘Go fight,’" Morgan told The Times. "I believe that the debate is solely on Ron Klain, Bob Bauer and Anita Dunn."

Biden campaign spokesperson Kevin Munoz defended the advisers in a statement to Politico, that was also sent to Fox News Digital, saying, "The aides who prepped the President have been with him for years, often decades, seeing him through victories and challenges. He maintains strong confidence in them."

A senior Biden aide also told Fox News Digital that the claims of frustration are "not true."

Biden v Trump

President Biden and former President Trump.  ((AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson and Evan Vucci))

Psaki's comments came after Biden's debate performance was widely criticized by top Democrats and other commentators in the media and some have called for him to withdraw from the race.

 Comedian Bill Maher called for Biden to step aside for another candidate to take on Trump.

Fox News' Danielle Wallace and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

