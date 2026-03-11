Hillary Clinton caught on video stepping back after pushy former president nudges her at busy NYC intersection

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Viral video shows former President Bill Clinton appearing to nudge former first lady and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton toward a busy New York City intersection crosswalk Tuesday, prompting her to pull back and protest as the couple attempted to cross the street.

The Clintons were walking in New York City after attending an event and visiting their daughter, Chelsea Clinton, when the awkward encounter unfolded.

Video showed the former president smiling as he pushed his wife into an adjoining crosswalk, in an apparent jaywalking attempt.

Hillary Clinton pulled back and raised her hands in front of her to avoid being thrust into the street, saying, "No, no, no, no, no. Don't do that. Don't do that."

"That's not a good idea," Bill Clinton replied with a grin.

Moments later, the crosswalk signal changed, and the pair — accompanied by what appeared to be a security detail — crossed the street without incident.

The appearance came days after the Clintons wrapped up their testimony in a probe related to the government's handling of the case against disgraced late financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

In an unprecedented deposition, the former president and first lady testified under subpoena to the House Oversight Committee as part of its investigation.

Bill Clinton had publicly acknowledged a past relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, including shared trips. However, the Clintons have not been accused of misconduct related to Epstein.

Investigators agreed to examine how Epstein cultivated ties with prominent individuals to help obscure his criminal activity, prompting former President Bill Clinton and President Donald Trump's inclusion in Epstein document releases.

